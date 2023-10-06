Former U.K. Prime Minister appoints Najib Balala to his organisation

Balala's appointment highlights his continued dedication to the tourism sector and global development efforts.

In a statement, Balala expressed his honour and enthusiasm for the appointment.

"Honored to have been appointed by Tony Blair Institute for Global Change (TBI) as a Tourism Advisor, part of a global team of political strategists, policy experts, and delivery practitioners who work with governments and political leaders around the world to drive change."

ADVERTISEMENT

As a Tourism Advisor with TBI, Balala will play a pivotal role in advising the institute on tourism strategies, policies, and programs.

His wealth of experience and insights gained from his tenure as Kenya's Cabinet Secretary for Tourism, Wildlife, and Heritage will contribute significantly to TBI's global initiatives.

Pulse Live Kenya

The Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, founded by former United Kingdom Prime Minister Tony Blair, is dedicated to addressing critical global challenges and driving positive change across the world.

ADVERTISEMENT

With a focus on strategic policy development and implementation, TBI collaborates with political leaders and governments to effect meaningful transformation.

Tony Blair, who served as the Prime Minister of the UK from 1997 to 2007 and led the Labour Party from 1994 to 2007, established TBI on December 2016.

The institute's mission aligns with Balala's dedication to fostering sustainable tourism practices and advocating for wildlife conservation.

Balala's recent appointments underscore his commitment to the preservation of wildlife and the advancement of sustainable tourism.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

In November 2022, he assumed the role of Vice President at Fauna & Flora International (FFI), the world's oldest international wildlife conservation organization.