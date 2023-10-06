The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Former U.K. Prime Minister appoints Najib Balala to his organisation

Amos Robi

The Tony Blair Institute for Global Change was founded by former United Kingdom Prime Minister Tony Blair in 2016

Najib Balala and former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair
Najib Balala and former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair

Former Tourism, Wildlife, and Heritage Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala has embarked on a new chapter in his illustrious career, as he takes on the role of Tourism Advisor with the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change (TBI).

Recommended articles

Balala's appointment highlights his continued dedication to the tourism sector and global development efforts.

In a statement, Balala expressed his honour and enthusiasm for the appointment.

"Honored to have been appointed by Tony Blair Institute for Global Change (TBI) as a Tourism Advisor, part of a global team of political strategists, policy experts, and delivery practitioners who work with governments and political leaders around the world to drive change."

ADVERTISEMENT

As a Tourism Advisor with TBI, Balala will play a pivotal role in advising the institute on tourism strategies, policies, and programs.

His wealth of experience and insights gained from his tenure as Kenya's Cabinet Secretary for Tourism, Wildlife, and Heritage will contribute significantly to TBI's global initiatives.

Former Cabinet Secretary for Tourism, Wildlife, and Heritage, Najib Balala
Former Cabinet Secretary for Tourism, Wildlife, and Heritage, Najib Balala Pulse Live Kenya

READ: CS Balala mourns his eldest brother Sheikh Salim Mohamed Abdallah Balala

The Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, founded by former United Kingdom Prime Minister Tony Blair, is dedicated to addressing critical global challenges and driving positive change across the world.

ADVERTISEMENT

With a focus on strategic policy development and implementation, TBI collaborates with political leaders and governments to effect meaningful transformation.

Tony Blair, who served as the Prime Minister of the UK from 1997 to 2007 and led the Labour Party from 1994 to 2007, established TBI on December 2016.

The institute's mission aligns with Balala's dedication to fostering sustainable tourism practices and advocating for wildlife conservation.

Balala's recent appointments underscore his commitment to the preservation of wildlife and the advancement of sustainable tourism.

CS Najib Balala
CS Najib Balala Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Najib Balala appointed Vice President at world’s oldest wildlife conservation org

In November 2022, he assumed the role of Vice President at Fauna & Flora International (FFI), the world's oldest international wildlife conservation organization.

Balala's leadership in this capacity further solidifies his reputation as a global advocate for environmental stewardship.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Diplomats shake up: Uhuru cousin dropped as Gachagua's Chief of Staff wins

Diplomats shake up: Uhuru cousin dropped as Gachagua's Chief of Staff wins

Fugitive in my own country - Pastor Ezekiel recalls recent encounter with police officers

Fugitive in my own country - Pastor Ezekiel recalls recent encounter with police officers

Former U.K. Prime Minister appoints Najib Balala to his organisation

Former U.K. Prime Minister appoints Najib Balala to his organisation

Why Jacque Maribe - Jowie judgement set for Friday has been postponed by 2 months

Why Jacque Maribe - Jowie judgement set for Friday has been postponed by 2 months

Staffer suffers heart attack after DCI crackdown at Nyayo House

Staffer suffers heart attack after DCI crackdown at Nyayo House

Gachagua breaks silence on Ruto's Cabinet reshuffle & sends message to affected CSs

Gachagua breaks silence on Ruto's Cabinet reshuffle & sends message to affected CSs

CS Kindiki takes drastic action to quell escalating violence at Sondu Town

CS Kindiki takes drastic action to quell escalating violence at Sondu Town

Gov't pressured to set minimum prices of maize ahead of uptake of 1 million bags

Gov't pressured to set minimum prices of maize ahead of uptake of 1 million bags

Ruto's fight against cartels improves revenue collection by 300%

Ruto's fight against cartels improves revenue collection by 300%

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President William Ruto during a meeting at State House, Nairobi on July 21, 2023

Ruto reshuffles 8 CSs including Mudavadi, Moses Kuria, Alfred Mutua

President William Ruto speaking during the opening of the Devolution Conference in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County on August 16, 2023

Ruto's Maisha Namba and digital ID launch suffers setback

Shao Guixiang

Deported Chinese tycoon sneaks back to Nairobi, CS Kindiki demands answers

Eric Maigo's parents

What Eric Maigo told family before his death