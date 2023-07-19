The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Citizen TV's Ayub Abdikadir's live reporting cut short by stones from protestors [Video]

Amos Robi

Ayub Abdikadir was reporting from Kamukunji Grounds where the anti-government protests had also taken shape

Citizen TV reporter Ayub Abdikadir
Citizen TV reporter Ayub Abdikadir

In the midst of anti-government protests, Citizen TV journalist Ayub Abdikadir found himself in a perilous situation as he was forced to abruptly end his live report from Kamukunji when protesters began hurling stones in his direction.

Recommended articles

Just moments into his report, Abdikadir had to seek cover and swiftly retreat to safety. Fortunately, not Ayub nor his crew members was injured in the incident.

Kamukunji had become one of the hotspots for the protests that have been happening in parts of the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Kenya Kwanza MPs call Ruto to order, escalate Azimio protests to 'domestic terrorism'

Abdikadir was not the only journalist facing challenges during the coverage of these protests.

Africa Uncensored journalist Calvin Rock also experienced an incident while documenting the demonstrations in the Jacaranda area.

Plainclothes police officers apprehended Rock, forcibly placing him in the back of their black Subaru before driving away.

African Uncensored journalist John-Allan Namu shared the arrest details on his Twitter page demanding his release.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Our Africa Uncensored reporter Calvin Rock has been apprehended by men in plain clothes driving a black Subaru while he was taking photos of the protests at Jacaranda.

"Calvin identified himself as a journalist to the men who appeared to be police officers, but an eyewitness says they nonetheless shoved him into the back of their vehicle and drove off," Namu wrote on his Twitter page.

Calvin Rock (In grey t-shirt) after he was released by police
Calvin Rock (In grey t-shirt) after he was released by police Calvin Rock (In grey t-shirt) after he was released by police Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Sufuria Movement - Azimio leaders change tact over maandamano

Rock was later taken to the Kayole Police Station, where he was detained. However, the footage he had captured during the protests was deleted from his camera before he was released.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the anti-government protests continued to unfold, Azimio leader Raila Odinga announced that the demonstrations were expected to persist until Friday, June 21.

The Azimio leader insists the Kenya Kwanza government should bring down the cost of living as promised during the campaigns.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Desagu reveals family inheritance battle with siblings after his father's death

Desagu reveals family inheritance battle with siblings after his father's death

Citizen TV's Ayub Abdikadir's live reporting cut short by stones from protestors [Video]

Citizen TV's Ayub Abdikadir's live reporting cut short by stones from protestors [Video]

Nadia Mukami gushes over son, denies he looks like his father Arrow Bwoy

Nadia Mukami gushes over son, denies he looks like his father Arrow Bwoy

Jackie Matubia's daughter set to visit her dream destination

Jackie Matubia's daughter set to visit her dream destination

Amenizoea - Ringtone roughs up Cassypool in Kahawa

Amenizoea - Ringtone roughs up Cassypool in Kahawa

George Maringa, Grace Kuria among 4 new additions at TV47

George Maringa, Grace Kuria among 4 new additions at TV47

Zuchu explains why she offers limited chances when in a relationship

Zuchu explains why she offers limited chances when in a relationship

'100 bob' meme maker narrates how the viral clip was shot

'100 bob' meme maker narrates how the viral clip was shot

Kamene Goro's bold move that made relationship with DJ Bonez serious

Kamene Goro's bold move that made relationship with DJ Bonez serious

Pulse Sports

Here are all the groups for qualification from Africa to the 2026 World Cup

Here are all the groups for qualification from Africa to the 2026 World Cup

Kenyan driver impresses while driving left-handed race car for 1st time

Kenyan driver impresses while driving left-handed race car for 1st time

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Caroline Mutoko

Caroline Mutoko's Biography: Education, children, net worth & 19-year media career

Yasin Cengiz

Turkish belly dancer Yasin dispels rumours of his death with TikTok videos

Actor Arabron Osenya

Meet Arabron Osanya: 'Mother-in-law' actor who earns 6-figure cash for 30-second voice over

Photo collage of Diana Marua & KRG The Don

Fans criticise KRG The Don for touching Diana B inappropriately at a club [Video]