In a moment of sheer joy and fulfilment, media personality Claudia Naisabwa, a TV presenter at KTN, took to Instagram to share her elation as she realized a dream come true in the heart of London.
Claudia Naisabwa's media dream becomes reality in London
Naisabwa has had a blissful year which saw her also nominated for several awards including the Pulse Influencer Awards
Naisabwa who hosts 'Straight Up' show, posted snapshots from her experience at the BBC London studios, capturing the essence of her journey in the media world.
"The journey of 1000 miles starts with one step," she captioned one of the images, encapsulating the profound significance of her achievements.
Another caption resonated with a sense of new beginnings, declaring, "MY GREAT JOURNEY starts today !!" It was evident from her words that Naisabwa was not just stepping into a studio; she was stepping into a significant chapter of her career, a realization of her aspirations.
Expressing her elation, Naisabwa shared her gratitude and pride, acknowledging the hard work and commitment that had led her to this moment.
"Mama, your girl's at BBC 🫶 All the commitment, hard work, and passion are paying off!!!! HAPPY THAT Y'ALL GET TO WITNESS GREATNESS AND GOD’s GRACE 🙏❤️ NA BADO," she exclaimed.
At a relatively young age, Naisabwa has already made significant strides in her career. Before joining KTN, she worked with Stage Presence Media (SPM Buzz), a digital media company owned by comedian Eddie Butita.
Her professional journey includes collaborations with major brands, earning her nominations for prestigious awards, such as the 2023 Pulse Influencer Awards, where she was recognized in the Media and Blogger of the Year category.
Naisabwa was also part of the scrapped Talenta Hela Committee, a committee comprising leaders in the creative industry, showcasing her influence and impact on the media landscape.
Hailing from Samburu, she is also actively involved in community development projects aimed at uplifting her home county, reflecting her commitment to social responsibility.
