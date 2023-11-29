Claudia Naisabwa's media dream becomes reality in London

Naisabwa who hosts 'Straight Up' show, posted snapshots from her experience at the BBC London studios, capturing the essence of her journey in the media world.

"The journey of 1000 miles starts with one step," she captioned one of the images, encapsulating the profound significance of her achievements.

Another caption resonated with a sense of new beginnings, declaring, "MY GREAT JOURNEY starts today !!" It was evident from her words that Naisabwa was not just stepping into a studio; she was stepping into a significant chapter of her career, a realization of her aspirations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Expressing her elation, Naisabwa shared her gratitude and pride, acknowledging the hard work and commitment that had led her to this moment.

"Mama, your girl's at BBC 🫶 All the commitment, hard work, and passion are paying off!!!! HAPPY THAT Y'ALL GET TO WITNESS GREATNESS AND GOD’s GRACE 🙏❤️ NA BADO," she exclaimed.

At a relatively young age, Naisabwa has already made significant strides in her career. Before joining KTN, she worked with Stage Presence Media (SPM Buzz), a digital media company owned by comedian Eddie Butita.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her professional journey includes collaborations with major brands, earning her nominations for prestigious awards, such as the 2023 Pulse Influencer Awards, where she was recognized in the Media and Blogger of the Year category.

Media personality Claudia Naisabwa Pulse Live Kenya

Naisabwa was also part of the scrapped Talenta Hela Committee, a committee comprising leaders in the creative industry, showcasing her influence and impact on the media landscape.