KTN poaches Eddie Butita’s employee to replace Jamal Gaddafi

On Thursday, Butita who is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at SPM, wished Claudia Naisabwa all the best as she leaves his company.

The CEO went down memory lane highlighting the values which convinced him to take a chance on Claudia, and months down the line, he confirmed that she had been a good hire.

“Claudia Naisabwa, time flies. Just the other day you were from high school with great potential. You have a positive attitude that's why I gave you a chance and decided I will train you to be the best and shine bright. As you say goodbye to SPM and start a new chapter as host at KTN, I wish you all the best in your journey,” read Butita’s post in part.

He added that he is proud of the young talent and all the strides she has made in the industry within a very short period.

“I am supposed to be sad by am happy because this confirms I made the best. Take charge, believe, and make a difference because you are great and the world is ready for you. May the grace of God be with you. Adios Claudia tu eres un ganador (Bye Caludia, you are a winner). We will miss you,” Butita shared.

Claudia Naisabwa's experience working for Eddie Butita

Upon seeing the goodbye message, Claudia expressed her gratitude towards Butita, describing him as an amazing boss.

“I literally can’t stop crying🥺 because you became my best friend and will always be an amazing boss ❤️❤️ thank you so much Butita,” wrote Claudia Naisabwa.

Ms Naisabwa will be co-hosting Iwake alongside Laura Tshiang Mbatha, who has been on the show for some time.

Jamal Gaddafi parted ways with KTN in January 2022 to focus on his political ambitions.

"It's time for a new adventure. Yesterday [Saturday] was my last show at KTN as I start a new chapter of my life in politics. What an epic eight years. Thank you everyone who supported me and my shows. Let's go out big!" his message read.

Butita launched his own media company, Stage Stage Presence Media (SPM) Limited, back in April 2021.