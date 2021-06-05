Comedian Kartelo finally introduces his girlfriend and daughter to the world

In a post seen by Pulse Live, Kartelo happily gushes over his girlfriend and daughter, at the same time, disclosing the identity of his Borana girlfriend, Fahima Nassir.

Kartelo captioned the sweet picture with, “Imagine playing chess with 2 queens 😎 ii ndio mbogi hunipea life, mbogi yenye hufanya nisicheze blind. Acha leo niappreciate First lady wa kimonyoski @fahima_nassir.”

In February 2020, Kartelo announced that he is looking for a girlfriend ahead of Valentine's day said that he specifically wanted a police officer.

“Sitaki wa Jela sitaki wa band, sitaki wa misitu, ama wa KWS nataka karao na si CID ama flying squad nataka hawa wa hapa mtaani huyo mwenye anaandikishanga OB huyo mwenye unapelekeanga kesi wenye wakona uniform mpya bora akue na pingu” said Kartelo.

Fans had recently been concerned over the comedian’s whereabouts but he revealed that he had been spending more time with his family.

The fast rising comedy star had in an interview with K24 opened up on his family struggles, sharing that he had to grow up with an absent father.

“So venye ali disappear tukatake kama kawaida mzae tukajua atarudi tu. Then one month, two months, ikaenda. One year, two years. So tuli realize after two years mzae ame disappear; kutoka hiyo time sahii ni over 10 years. So after hapo ndio search ikaanza akatafutwa kwa redio. Wazazi wake walikua na doo so walimtafuta sana but hakupatikana,” said the comedian.

Kartelo who rose to fame due to his mastery of the sheng language and comedy skits, kept the news of his girlfriend’s pregnancy a secret until she gave birth.