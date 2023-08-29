The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Hyenas never tire - Keranta reveals challenges of dating Flaqo publicly

Lynet Okumu

Keranta & Flaqo have been in a relationship for more than 3 years

Comedian Flaqo & his girlfriend Keranta
Comedian Flaqo & his girlfriend Keranta

Content creator Winnie Keranta has shed light on the challenges that come with being in a high-profile relationship.

Recommended articles

In an interview with Nairobi News on August 29, the 21-year-old, who is currently dating popular online comedian Flaqo Raz, shared the pressures of being a celebrity couple and the impact it has on their lives.

According to Keranta, navigating the intricacies of a relationship in the public eye can be overwhelming, as even ordinary activities can draw unwarranted attention.

Content creator Keranta Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Keranta's conservative spending leaves Flaqo disappointed

She acknowledged that the scrutiny can sometimes affect their personal lives.

"Sometimes public freedom can be a challenge because doing normal fun stuff, that normal couples do, might end up on the blogs in a manner that wasn't intended."

Despite being open about their relationship, Keranta revealed that she still faces advances from other men.

ADVERTISEMENT

"They still hit on me, those hyenas never tire," she sid. +

Content creator Keranta Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Flaqo & Keranta address pregnancy rumours

Throughout her career as a content creator, Keranta has encountered numerous rumors about her personal life. Among them, one particularly stood out to her:

"There are a lot of rumors about me. Some never reach me, but I once heard people say that I was seeing a white mubaba."

ADVERTISEMENT

However, she maintains that her focus is entirely on her relationship with Flaqo and their happiness together.

While some fans genuinely root for their happiness, others belong to the 'mtaachana tu 'camp, hoping for a breakup.

Content creator Keranta Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Flaqo surprises girlfriend Keranta with vacation trip abroad, gifts

Acknowledging the mix of sentiments surrounding their relationship, Keranta emphasised that they are conscious of these views and have chosen to disregard negativity.

ADVERTISEMENT

"To the keyboard warriors, I say, keep charging your phone and typing like the warriors you are," she said.

She also believes that open communication is a significant step to build a strong foundation of friendship with one's partner.

Furthermore, she advised against using other people's relationships as benchmarks, emphasizing the uniqueness of each union.

“Communication and trust is key. Also, make your partner your best friend before anything else. Another thing, do not use other peoples relationship as a reference,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Content creator Keranta and her boyfriend comedian Flaqo Pulse Live Kenya

Keranta and Flaqo went public with their relationship in February and have been dating for three years.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Wajuaji & 7 other students you will always find in a Kenyan high school class

Wajuaji & 7 other students you will always find in a Kenyan high school class

Hyenas never tire - Keranta reveals challenges of dating Flaqo publicly

Hyenas never tire - Keranta reveals challenges of dating Flaqo publicly

DJ Krowbar appeals for help to raise Sh6M for wife's surgery

DJ Krowbar appeals for help to raise Sh6M for wife's surgery

Nadia, Janet Otieno only 2 Kenyan artists nominated for TRACE Awards

Nadia, Janet Otieno only 2 Kenyan artists nominated for TRACE Awards

Patoranking thrills fans at 'World's Best' album listening party in Nairobi

Patoranking thrills fans at 'World's Best' album listening party in Nairobi

Bien & Savara explain why Sol Fest VIP ticket costs Sh20,000

Bien & Savara explain why Sol Fest VIP ticket costs Sh20,000

Nadia Mukami's unique approach she is using to raising her son amid busy schedule

Nadia Mukami's unique approach she is using to raising her son amid busy schedule

King Kaka joins Wahu in quelling overinterpreted comments about her photo

King Kaka joins Wahu in quelling overinterpreted comments about her photo

Kenyan TV anchor quits Sky News after 7 years for new adventure

Kenyan TV anchor quits Sky News after 7 years for new adventure

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Azziad Nasenya and Ababu Namwamba

CS Ababu finally responds to reports of dating Azziad Nasenya

Rev Kathy Kiuna and her daughter Vanessa kiuna Kovac

Vanessa Kiuna reflects on why she picks a fight with hubby every 3 months

Steve Harvey's wife, Marjorie Elaine Harvey

Marjorie Harvey's Biography: Education, career, past marriages & journey of raising 7 kids

Comedian Eric Omondi during a livestream on his social media channels on August 25, 2023

Eric Omondi speaks after Kenya Power disrupts plan to go live for 4 days nonstop