Keranta's conservative spending leaves Flaqo disappointed

This revelation came to light when Keranta shared a screenshot of a conversation between the couple, in which Flaqo complained about her spending a minimal amount of cash.

According to the Sunday Instagram post, Keranta had ordered food worth Sh300, and Flaqo seemed hesitant to pay for it, considering the amount too insignificant. He requested her to send him a more substantial bill instead.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

The first class incident

Flaqo's frustration with Keranta's spending habits did not start with this incident.

According to Keranta's disclosures, Flaqo was recently upset with her when she declined to travel first class, even though he had provided her with ample funds.

These instances shed light on Flaqo's desire for his girlfriend to embrace a more lavish lifestyle and enjoy the luxuries that life has to offer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

Flaqo & Keranta confirm their relationship

The confirmation of their relationship in February put an end to speculations among fans regarding the nature of their bond.

Despite denying rumors suggesting a romantic relationship between them for some time, Flaqo and Keranta maintained that their association was purely work-related.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, after their public admission, the couple began sharing glimpses of their lives together, including a delightful trip to Dubai.

Pulse Live Kenya

Flaqo holds Keranta in high regard, describing her as an understanding human being who aligns with his preferences and values.

He expressed his profound feelings for her and attributed their meeting to a divine intervention.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya