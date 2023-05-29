Renowned Kenyan comedian and content creator Flaqo, has recently expressed his desire for his girlfriend, Keranta, to indulge in the finer things in life and spend more money.
Keranta's conservative spending leaves Flaqo disappointed
This revelation came to light when Keranta shared a screenshot of a conversation between the couple, in which Flaqo complained about her spending a minimal amount of cash.
According to the Sunday Instagram post, Keranta had ordered food worth Sh300, and Flaqo seemed hesitant to pay for it, considering the amount too insignificant. He requested her to send him a more substantial bill instead.
The first class incident
Flaqo's frustration with Keranta's spending habits did not start with this incident.
According to Keranta's disclosures, Flaqo was recently upset with her when she declined to travel first class, even though he had provided her with ample funds.
These instances shed light on Flaqo's desire for his girlfriend to embrace a more lavish lifestyle and enjoy the luxuries that life has to offer.
Flaqo & Keranta confirm their relationship
The confirmation of their relationship in February put an end to speculations among fans regarding the nature of their bond.
Despite denying rumors suggesting a romantic relationship between them for some time, Flaqo and Keranta maintained that their association was purely work-related.
However, after their public admission, the couple began sharing glimpses of their lives together, including a delightful trip to Dubai.
Flaqo holds Keranta in high regard, describing her as an understanding human being who aligns with his preferences and values.
He expressed his profound feelings for her and attributed their meeting to a divine intervention.
Their three-year anniversary celebration further solidified their commitment to one another, affirming the depth of their connection.
