The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Keranta's conservative spending leaves Flaqo disappointed

Lynet Okumu

Give me a proper bill - Flaqo has expressed a desire for his girlfriend Keranta to spend more money

Content creators Flaqo & Keranta
Content creators Flaqo & Keranta

Renowned Kenyan comedian and content creator Flaqo, has recently expressed his desire for his girlfriend, Keranta, to indulge in the finer things in life and spend more money.

Recommended articles

This revelation came to light when Keranta shared a screenshot of a conversation between the couple, in which Flaqo complained about her spending a minimal amount of cash.

According to the Sunday Instagram post, Keranta had ordered food worth Sh300, and Flaqo seemed hesitant to pay for it, considering the amount too insignificant. He requested her to send him a more substantial bill instead.

Screenshot of Keranta's conversation with Flaqo
Screenshot of Keranta's conversation with Flaqo Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Flaqo surprises girlfriend Keranta with vacation trip abroad, gifts

Flaqo's frustration with Keranta's spending habits did not start with this incident.

According to Keranta's disclosures, Flaqo was recently upset with her when she declined to travel first class, even though he had provided her with ample funds.

These instances shed light on Flaqo's desire for his girlfriend to embrace a more lavish lifestyle and enjoy the luxuries that life has to offer.

ADVERTISEMENT
Flaqo and Keranta on Feb 14, 2023.
Flaqo and Keranta on Feb 14, 2023. Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Flaqo & Keranta address pregnancy rumours [Video]

The confirmation of their relationship in February put an end to speculations among fans regarding the nature of their bond.

Despite denying rumors suggesting a romantic relationship between them for some time, Flaqo and Keranta maintained that their association was purely work-related.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, after their public admission, the couple began sharing glimpses of their lives together, including a delightful trip to Dubai.

Flaqo and Keranta
Flaqo and Keranta Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Flaqo speaks on earning Sh20 million and why it derailed him [Video]

Flaqo holds Keranta in high regard, describing her as an understanding human being who aligns with his preferences and values.

He expressed his profound feelings for her and attributed their meeting to a divine intervention.

ADVERTISEMENT
Keranta (left) and Flaqo
Keranta (left) and Flaqo Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Flaqo: Embarrassment that triggered me to hit the gym [Photos]

Their three-year anniversary celebration further solidified their commitment to one another, affirming the depth of their connection.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kabi & Milly WaJesus team up to slam Size 8 for clout chasing

Kabi & Milly WaJesus team up to slam Size 8 for clout chasing

Keranta's conservative spending leaves Flaqo disappointed

Keranta's conservative spending leaves Flaqo disappointed

I love everything about you - Pritty Vishy unveils new lover [Photos]

I love everything about you - Pritty Vishy unveils new lover [Photos]

TikToker Nyako apologizes to Lulu Hassan after online outburst

TikToker Nyako apologizes to Lulu Hassan after online outburst

Terryanne Chebet introduces special person as she marks 44th birthday

Terryanne Chebet introduces special person as she marks 44th birthday

Zari talks 'white wedding' with Shakib, respect for Diamond during Tanzania trip

Zari talks 'white wedding' with Shakib, respect for Diamond during Tanzania trip

Celestine Wakavinye brought to tears in sold out 'TTNT 4' show at the KICC

Celestine Wakavinye brought to tears in sold out 'TTNT 4' show at the KICC

Linda Oguttu addresses mjengo reports, why Auntie Jemimah is not ready for marriage & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Linda Oguttu addresses mjengo reports, why Auntie Jemimah is not ready for marriage & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

MCA Jane Waruguru's glamorous baby shower [Photos]

MCA Jane Waruguru's glamorous baby shower [Photos]

Pulse Sports

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fantana

Fantana's Biography: Age, education, career, net worth & relationship with Diamond

Linda Oguttu [Photo: Mozzart Sport]

Linda Oguttu responds to reports of working in mjengo

Linda Oguttu

Linda Oguttu's Biography: Age, career, husband & net worth

Chris Brown staring at his phone

Chris Brown shares Jalang'o & Jeff Koinange meme with his fans [Screenshots & Video]