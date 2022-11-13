Rayvanny showcases fantastic acting skills in comedy skit with Crazy Kennar [Video]

Kennar shot a short skit which he shared on his Instagram page where he featured the bong superstar who showcased his acting skills.

In the video, Kennar who is Rayvanny’s friend expects him to vouch for him to please his girlfriend, however, Rayvanny ends up double-crossing Kennar and snatching his girlfriend.

Rayvanny flew into the country for a show in Nakuru also used the opportunity to give fans a taste of his new song featuring his former boss Diamond Platnumz.

The video has so far garnered over 30,000 views and over 1500 comments to it.

The video received positive reactions from fans who say Kennar should be crowned the King of Comedy in Kenya. Below are some of the reactions:

dancerepublic_africa This is super creative and amazing... Keep it up bro.. 💯💯👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼

maggietashville 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣you really make our days n nights for sure

rayvoke_ke President of comedy in Africa🔥 huyo mwingine ni kelele😂😂 no cap

tom_akwiri so if @ericomondi calls himself , the president of comedy in Africa, what should we call crazy kenna😂

marionlelimo Creativity of another level 🔥🔥🔥 kennar Ndo president of comedy... Eric aende askie vibaya hukoo

mwikalie_eunie @crazy_kennar is really taking this presidency thrown 🙌

gabriella_wayua Aki kena may you always be this funny I need this kind of laughs love you man🔥🔥🔥