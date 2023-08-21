The sports category has moved to a new website.


David Moya treats recovering girlfriend of late DJ Babu to pleasant surprise [Video]

Amos Robi

Moraa was involved in the accident which claimed the life of his boyfriend, DJ Babu

Content creator David Moya recently extended his support and condolences to the girlfriend of the late Kenyan DJ Babu by surprising her during his tour in Dubai.

The compassionate gesture brought a ray of hope and comfort to Moraa who is also recovering from the accident.

Tragedy struck the Kenyan entertainment industry on July 30, when DJ Babu whose real name is Robert Kinuthia, lost his life in a devastating road accident.

The news of his passing came shortly after he had hosted a gathering of fellow Kenyan entertainers, leaving the community shocked and mourning his untimely departure.

Amid the sombre atmosphere, David Moya took it upon himself to reach out to DJ Babu's girlfriend, Moraa, who had survived the accident.

READ: Gulf trainer shames Sauti Sol, Nyashinski & 6 other artists for missing DJ Babu's funeral

Moya's visit to Dubai held a special purpose as he aimed to provide not only a bouquet of flowers but also words of solace and encouragement to aid her healing journey.

"During my visit in Dubai myself together with some close friends organised a surprise visit to Moraa the late Dj Babu's girlfriend who survived a fatal accident," Moya wrote on his Instagram page after the visit.

Moya's words of encouragement were accompanied by a call for collective prayers and well-wishes for Moraa and both families affected by the tragedy.

"At least she afforded a smile after everything she has gone through. Let's keep her family and the late DJ Babu's family in our prayers.

"Special thanks to everyone who made this happen. We love you Moraa, and we wish a quick recovery. You have a family behind you," Moya expressed, illustrating the power of unity and compassion.

READ: DJ Babu laid to rest in emotional ceremony

The heartwarming moment was captured on video, showcasing Moraa's emotional reaction to Moya's presence.

Despite her grief, Moya's dance moves brought a glimmer of joy to her eyes, and the surrounding guests joined in cheering her on.

DJ Babu's legacy was celebrated during his funeral in his Murang'a home, where family, friends, and fellow entertainers paid their respects.

The late DJ was remembered for his contributions to pushing the East African entertainment scene on the global stage.

READ: Kenyan DJ dies 3 days after hosting major event in Dubai

His establishment of Jamdown Dubai, a platform that promoted music and facilitated gigs for Kenyan artists, showcased his dedication to the industry he loved.

