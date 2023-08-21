David Moya treats recovering girlfriend of late DJ Babu to pleasant surprise [Video]

The compassionate gesture brought a ray of hope and comfort to Moraa who is also recovering from the accident.

Tragedy struck the Kenyan entertainment industry on July 30, when DJ Babu whose real name is Robert Kinuthia, lost his life in a devastating road accident.

The news of his passing came shortly after he had hosted a gathering of fellow Kenyan entertainers, leaving the community shocked and mourning his untimely departure.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amid the sombre atmosphere, David Moya took it upon himself to reach out to DJ Babu's girlfriend, Moraa, who had survived the accident.

Moya's visit to Dubai held a special purpose as he aimed to provide not only a bouquet of flowers but also words of solace and encouragement to aid her healing journey.

"During my visit in Dubai myself together with some close friends organised a surprise visit to Moraa the late Dj Babu's girlfriend who survived a fatal accident," Moya wrote on his Instagram page after the visit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moya's words of encouragement were accompanied by a call for collective prayers and well-wishes for Moraa and both families affected by the tragedy.

"At least she afforded a smile after everything she has gone through. Let's keep her family and the late DJ Babu's family in our prayers.

"Special thanks to everyone who made this happen. We love you Moraa, and we wish a quick recovery. You have a family behind you," Moya expressed, illustrating the power of unity and compassion.

David Moya when he surprised girlfriend to the late DJ Babu Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

The heartwarming moment was captured on video, showcasing Moraa's emotional reaction to Moya's presence.

Despite her grief, Moya's dance moves brought a glimmer of joy to her eyes, and the surrounding guests joined in cheering her on.

DJ Babu's legacy was celebrated during his funeral in his Murang'a home, where family, friends, and fellow entertainers paid their respects.

The late DJ was remembered for his contributions to pushing the East African entertainment scene on the global stage.

DJ Babu Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT