Diamond & Innoss'B’s Yope Remix becomes first song in East Africa to hit 150 Million Views

Yope Remix, that was officially uploaded on Chibu Dangote’s YouTube channel on Sep 7, 2019, has garnered over 150 million views in one year, setting a new record for Simba and Innoss’B.

The Yope Remix video was directed by Director Kenny under Zoom Extra, a company he co-owns with Diamond. The song was also the first one to clock over 100 million views in East Africa, within 10 months.

Innoss B ft Diamond Platnumz Yope Remix clocks 1 million views Pulse Live Kenya

“150 Million Views🙏🏼.... they don't know what we have for them in my Album @officialinnossb 💣” said Chibu Dangote.

In the past few years, Chibu Dangote has been setting and breaking his own records as far as the music industry in concerned. Just the other day, he was ranked number one in Sub-Saharan Africa for having many YouTube subscribers, as he currently stands at 5.07 Million.

1 Billion views

On June 10th, 2020, the Jeje maker achieved another milestone, becoming the first artiste in Sub-Saharan Africa to garner over 1 Billion views on his YouTube Channel since it was started in 2011. Now that channel has over 1,376,635,348 views.

WCB President Diamond Platnumz has become the most followed artiste on Instagram in the whole of East Africa after clocking 12 Million Followers.

In the past few years, Chibu Dangote has been setting and breaking his own records as far as the music industry in concerned. Just the other day, he was ranked number one in Sub-Saharan Africa for having many YouTube subscribers, as he currently stands at 4.99 Million.

“Thank You 12,000,000 Followers On @instagram 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 @diamondplatnumz Has The Most Instagram Followers In East Africa #WCB4LIFE|” shared WCB Wasafi.