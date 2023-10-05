Zari & Shakib quietly tie the knot in a lavish ceremony [Video]

In a dazzling affair that brought together some of Africa's biggest celebrities, Ugandan socialite and businesswoman Zari Hassan tied the knot with her 31-year-old partner Shakib Lutaaya on October 3.
The glamorous all-white wedding, held in Pretoria, South Africa, was nothing short of a fairy tale.
A few days before the event, an invitation card for the wedding was leaked, causing a buzz on social media.
According to a video shared by Mbu. ug on October 4, Zari and Shakib are seen exchanging rings as the guests applaud them.
Zari's stunning bridal look
For her special day, Zari donned a stylish ivory body-hugging gown with a long white tail and veil. Shakib, on the other hand, opted for khaki trousers, a white shirt, and a brown coat,
Zari's five children, who hold a special place in her heart, were an integral part of the celebration.
Her three older sons dressed in all-white outfits, mirroring the other guests, while Prince Nillan wore a brown suit that complemented Shakib's coat.
Zari & Shakib's love story
Zari and Shakib's journey to matrimony hasn't been without its share of drama. They began dating in early 2022.
However, their relationship faced scrutiny and criticism, including accusations from Shakib's ex-wife, who claimed that Zari had snatched her man. Zari vehemently denied these allegations.
Before their grand all-white wedding, Zari and Shakib held a traditional ceremony in Pretoria, South Africa, on April 16, 2023.
This private event followed a visit to Shakib's family in Uganda, cementing their love.
