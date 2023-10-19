The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

Diamond's children bid tearful farewell to their father after South Africa visit [WATCH]

Amos Robi

Princess Tiffah and Prince Nillan could not hide their sadness as their father bid them goodbye after visiting them during his visit to South Africa

Diamond Platnumz bidding goodbye to his children in South Africa
Diamond Platnumz bidding goodbye to his children in South Africa

Tanzanian superstar Naseeb Abdul Juma popularly known as Diamond Platnumz is a father close to his children, which can be evidenced by his regular visits and the quality time he spends with them.

Recently during a visit to South Africa, Diamond spent some time with his daughter Princess Tiffah and son Prince Nillan whom he sired with South Africa-based Ugandan businesswoman Zari Hassan.

The three, Diamond, Tiffah and Nillan had a good time until it was time to part ways and the children could not believe their father was leaving.

Tiffah and Nilan cried helplessly as they sought to spend more time with their father

The two wanted to spend the night at Diamond's house in South Africa but their parents had different plans.

"Why can't we spend the night at your house," a crying Tiffah asked.

Diamond explained that it was going to be hard as they had not packed up anything to spend the night at his place.

He promised to pick them up the following day something they accepted amidst heavy tears.

Their mother Zari who was also on standby took over parenting duties offering them the comfort they needed. Diamond who was leaving assured them of his love as he departed.

The scene was not new as the children often have a hard time parting ways with their father whenever they meet.

In April, Tiffah and Nillan cried helplessly at the airport as she parted ways with her father after her visit to Tanzania.

As Tiffah and Nillan were going through security check-up, Tiffah broke down in tears at the sight of her father leaving.

Her nanny tried to calm her down, but the seven-year-old girl couldn't help but cry. On the other hand, Nillan seemed okay but was at some point seen wearing a sad face.

The love Diamond has for his children cuts across all four of them, during his son Naseeb Junior's birthday, he clearly showed how much he loves his boy.

Besides throwing him a beautiful birthday party, Simba as he is popularly known spent more time with and even had a photo shoot with him.

Diamond Platnumz and his son Naseeb Junior
Diamond Platnumz and his son Naseeb Junior Pulse Live Kenya

The photos showcased their bond and impeccable fashion sense, ranging from modern suits to denim attire, complemented by expensive jewellery.

In his short but sweet birthday message, Diamond expressed his joy at sharing a birthday with his youngest child. He referred to Naseeb as his king and professed his deep love for him.

"Sharing my birthday with my lastborn is the most beautiful and blessed thing I have ever Imagined. Naseeb Junior, papa loves you, king," he wrote.

Diamond Platnumz, nicknamed 'Father Abraham' by his fans, has a diverse family tree. He has four children with different mothers.

Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz
Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz Pulse Live Kenya

He shares two children with Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan, one child with Tanzanian model Hamisa Mobetto, and Naseeb Junior with Kenyan singer Tanasha Donna.

Diamond however hinted at Naseeb being his last-born child something fans are yet to process given the artist is yet to settle down.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

