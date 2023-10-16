Only money holds right to make me regret - Zari's message days after private wedding

In the video, the entrepreneur, who is based in South Africa, emphasised that the only thing she would regret losing is the money she works hard to earn.

Zari Hassan: Only money can tell me you'll regret missing me

Although not directed to anybody in particular, Zari's message appears to be a response to her experiences in past relationships and possibly a warning to individuals who believe they cannot live without them.

Pulse Live Kenya

The 43-year-old boss lady seems to assert that nothing else holds the power to make her feel regretful except money.

Her strong stance on financial independence is reflective of her resilience and determination as a successful entrepreneur.

"Only money has the right to tell me, 'you will regret losing me. The rest calm down." She wrote.

Pulse Live Kenya

Zari Hassan quietly weds Shakib Lutaaya in South Africa

Zari Hassan who has two kids with Tanzania singer Diamond Platnumz, is currently married to Ugandan Shakib Cham Lutaaya.

The couple officially tied the knot in a private ceremony held in Pretoria, South Africa, on October 3.

While the details of the wedding were well-guarded, photos and videos from the cutting ceremony were leaked and online users had a grip of what went down.

pulse uganda

Zari stuns in white gown on her wedding day

In the visuals, Zari wore a long white wedding gown, while her husband Shakib wore a gray suit with a white shirt.

The ceremony was attended by close family members, including Zari's five children, Pinto Tale, George Ssemwanga, Dido Ssemwanga, Tiffah Dangote, and Prince Nillan.

Pulse Live Kenya