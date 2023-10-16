The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Only money holds right to make me regret - Zari's message days after private wedding

Lynet Okumu

Zari Hassan asserts that the only thing she would regret losing is the money she works hard to earn.

Zari Hassan
Zari Hassan

Ugandan socialite and businesswoman Zari Hassan has confidently asserted her independence in a recent video posted on Monday.

In the video, the entrepreneur, who is based in South Africa, emphasised that the only thing she would regret losing is the money she works hard to earn.

Although not directed to anybody in particular, Zari's message appears to be a response to her experiences in past relationships and possibly a warning to individuals who believe they cannot live without them.

Zari Hassan & husband Shakib Lutaaya
Zari Hassan & husband Shakib Lutaaya Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Zari warns Ugandan women in Shakib's DMs

The 43-year-old boss lady seems to assert that nothing else holds the power to make her feel regretful except money.

Her strong stance on financial independence is reflective of her resilience and determination as a successful entrepreneur.

"Only money has the right to tell me, 'you will regret losing me. The rest calm down." She wrote.

Zari Hassan
Zari Hassan Pulse Live Kenya

Zari Hassan who has two kids with Tanzania singer Diamond Platnumz, is currently married to Ugandan Shakib Cham Lutaaya.

The couple officially tied the knot in a private ceremony held in Pretoria, South Africa, on October 3.

While the details of the wedding were well-guarded, photos and videos from the cutting ceremony were leaked and online users had a grip of what went down.

Zari Hassan exchanged vows with her husband Shakib in South Africa
Zari Hassan exchanged vows with her husband Shakib in South Africa pulse uganda

READ: Zari & Shakib quietly tie the knot in a lavish ceremony

In the visuals, Zari wore a long white wedding gown, while her husband Shakib wore a gray suit with a white shirt.

The ceremony was attended by close family members, including Zari's five children, Pinto Tale, George Ssemwanga, Dido Ssemwanga, Tiffah Dangote, and Prince Nillan.

Zari Hassan and Shakib
Zari Hassan and Shakib Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Zari slams Ugandan blogger who underwent weight loss procedure

The video of the wedding captured the moment when Shakib recited his vows and placed a ring on Zari's finger.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
