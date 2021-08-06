Tanzanian singer Naseeb Abdul Juma penned down a heartfelt message to his daughter Tiffah Dangote as she turns 6 years old.
Words can't express how much I love you - Diamond to daughter as she turns 6 [Photos]
Tiffah tops the list of most-followed kids with over 2.8 million followers
Taking to his social media pages, Platnumz said that words can’t even express how he loves princess Tiffah, promising to be in South Africa for her Birthday party over the weekend.
“Happy birthday my beautiful & lovely daughter💝 @princess_tiffah 💝....words can't express how much i love you my Miss World👸.... i can't wait to celebrate this birthday with you, this Saturday....❤🎂❤ @princess_tiffah ❤🎂❤” wrote Diamond Platnumz.
The heartwarming message attracted lots of positive vibrations from a section of his 12.8 million followers on Instagram, many wishing the young princess a happy Birthday.
So fa, the post has received over 172k likes and over 5.6K comments, all packaged to celebrate Tiffah’s 6th Birthday.
On the other hand, Businesswoman Zari Hassan also took to social media to wish her daughter a happy birthday, describing her as the “The Dutchess Of Tanzania”.
“The Dutchess Of Tanzania #Latiffahturns6 06.08.2021. Happy birthday beautiful, my whole heart ❤ @princess_tiffah” wrote Zari Hassan.
Diamond’s mother Bi. Sandrah Dangote also took to her Instagram page to celebrate her favorite grandchild for turning a year older.
“HAPPY BIRTHDAY LATIFFAH NASEEB MJUKUU WA MAMA ROLLS ROYCE 🎂🍭🍬 @princess_tiffah BIBI ANAKUPENDA SANA ❣❣ ANA BURUDIKA NA NYIMBO #IYO KUTOKA KWA BABA YAKE @diamondplatnumz” reads Mama Dangote’s message to Tiffah.
Birthday Messages
nhlanhla_nciza “Happy birthday Titi💕❤️🌸🎊🎉🎁🎈🎉”
malkiakaren “Happy Birthday Princess❤️”
martinkadindaofficial “Such a diva🔥”
zaridieharddaily “Happiest 6th birthday Lil Mama God bless your new age 🎂🙏💞👸🕊🥳🥳🥳🥳”
zarithebossladystyles “Happy birthday beautiful ❤️❤️❤️”
sengomatilda “Happy birthday to the little princess 😍😍😍”
swankyjerry “Happy birthday princess 🔥🔥”
mbaureloaded “Happy birthday 🎂 👑 princess ❤️”
lebo_jojo_gunguluza “Happy Birthday to the bestie 😍”
ogeobinozie “Happy birthday my princess 🎂🎂🎂 age with grace darling ♥️🥀🌹🌹💋 🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬 I love you my Angel❤️❤️”
rihalogreen2 “Happy birthday beautiful princess❤️❤️”
Lavish Party
Last year, South Africa based Ugandan Business Woman Zari Hassan threw a lavish Birthday party for her daughter Princess Tiffah Dangote who was turning 5 years old.
The exquisite party was graced by her close friends and family who were donned in all-white clothes as the theme colour for the Birthday Party.
An excited Ms Hassan captured the lovely moments at the party and later shared a good number of photos on Instagram, celebrating Tiffah for turning a year older.
“Celebrating her royal heiress👑 birthday party 🎉 🥳 under SA lockdown with few family & close friends.
You look absolutely gorgeous @princess_tiffah What a beautiful day with few family and close friends as we celebrated my 5th year under SA lockdown 👗👒@hers_uganda
#LatiffahTurns5 📸@accessfilms” shared Zari.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke