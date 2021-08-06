Words can't express how much I love you - Diamond to daughter as she turns 6 [Photos]

Taking to his social media pages, Platnumz said that words can’t even express how he loves princess Tiffah, promising to be in South Africa for her Birthday party over the weekend.

“Happy birthday my beautiful & lovely daughter💝 @princess_tiffah 💝....words can't express how much i love you my Miss World👸.... i can't wait to celebrate this birthday with you, this Saturday....❤🎂❤ @princess_tiffah ❤🎂❤” wrote Diamond Platnumz.

Diamond gushes over daughter Princess Tiffah as she turns 6 [Photos] Pulse Live Kenya

The heartwarming message attracted lots of positive vibrations from a section of his 12.8 million followers on Instagram, many wishing the young princess a happy Birthday.

So fa, the post has received over 172k likes and over 5.6K comments, all packaged to celebrate Tiffah’s 6th Birthday.

On the other hand, Businesswoman Zari Hassan also took to social media to wish her daughter a happy birthday, describing her as the “The Dutchess Of Tanzania”.

“The Dutchess Of Tanzania #Latiffahturns6 06.08.2021. Happy birthday beautiful, my whole heart ❤ @princess_tiffah” wrote Zari Hassan.

Diamond’s mother Bi. Sandrah Dangote also took to her Instagram page to celebrate her favorite grandchild for turning a year older.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY LATIFFAH NASEEB MJUKUU WA MAMA ROLLS ROYCE 🎂🍭🍬 @princess_tiffah BIBI ANAKUPENDA SANA ❣❣ ANA BURUDIKA NA NYIMBO #IYO KUTOKA KWA BABA YAKE @diamondplatnumz” reads Mama Dangote’s message to Tiffah.

Birthday Messages

Lavish Party

Last year, South Africa based Ugandan Business Woman Zari Hassan threw a lavish Birthday party for her daughter Princess Tiffah Dangote who was turning 5 years old.

The exquisite party was graced by her close friends and family who were donned in all-white clothes as the theme colour for the Birthday Party.

An excited Ms Hassan captured the lovely moments at the party and later shared a good number of photos on Instagram, celebrating Tiffah for turning a year older.

“Celebrating her royal heiress👑 birthday party 🎉 🥳 under SA lockdown with few family & close friends.