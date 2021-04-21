Diamond's advice to Rayvanny and Harmonize over their ongoing beef

In an interview, Chibu Dangote advised the two to focus on creating good music instead of getting personal with their beef.

Adding that, they should emulate his ‘beef’ with Alikiba whom they have always been pitted against each other for the Bongo Fleva Crown.

Rayvanny tells Harmonize in new song as beef over Kajala's daughter's escalates (Audio) Pulse Live Kenya

Platnumz further stated that it's important for the two musicians to compete musically instead of dragging each other to Court over issues that end up ruining their reputation.

“Naskia mara sijui wanapelekana Polisi…sio kitu ambacho unaweza sema niliwafunza ama …ukitizama hata kwetu sisi kaka zao wakubwa Mimi na Alikiba hatukuwahi kuskia kuna mambo ya kupelekana polisi ama Mahakamani , tulikuwa tunashinda tu kwenye maswala ya kazi….washindane kujua huyu ana views zake sijui ngapi, huyu naye sijui subscribers ngapi, yaani ivo” said Diamond in part.

For the past few days Harmonize and Rayvanny have been a trending topic on social media over their relationship drama involving actress Frida Kajala and daughter Paula Kajala.

Tanzanian Government forced to intervene as Rayvanny & Harmonize beef takes a new twist Pulse Live Kenya

Harmonize dragged Rayvanny, his ex-girlfriend d Frida Kajala and daughter Paula Kajala to Court over what he termed as leaking his Private chats and nudes.

On April 19, Bongo Movie Actress Frida Kajala and her daughter Paula Kajala were arrested hours after landing in Tanzanian from Dubai. They were then taken to Central Central Police station in Dar es Salaam, where they were questioned, before being released on Bail.