Hajawahi kusema anapenda mwingine zaidi yangu - Diamond's ex on their relationship

Lynet Okumu

Diamond Platnumz's ex-girlfriend, Sarah has finally shared her story on their relationship, following Diamond's assertion that he inspired her to write his breakthrough song after she ended their relationship.

Diamond Platinum's ex-girlfriend Sarah

Fifteen years ago, Diamond Platnumz captivated audiences with his breakout song 'Nenda Kamwambie'.

The song was an ode to his lover at the time, Sarah, with whom he shared a deep connection.

However, despite their once passionate romance, the couple eventually parted ways, each going their separate paths in life.

Recently, Diamond Platnumz and Sarah had an unexpected reunion at one of the singer's shows.

Diamond Platinumz and his ex-girlfriend Sarah re-unite

READ: Why Diamond cancelled wedding last minute & identity of the woman

Sarah showed up to support Diamond, reigniting memories of their past relationship.

During the event, Diamond expressed his enduring affection for Sarah, acknowledging her significant role in shaping his character.

He confessed that although he still loved her, she had since moved on and started a family of her own.

Sarah also had a moment to share her side of the story with Tanzanian media outlets. According to her, the bond she shared with Diamond was profound and unparalleled.

She reminisced about their time together, spanning roughly three years from 2006 to 2009.

Diamond Platinum's ex-girlfriend Sarah
READ: Diamond distances himself from Zuchu weeks after acknowledging her as his woman

Sarah revealed that Diamond's song originally 'Nenda Kwamwambie Sarah' was inspired by their relationship, although he omitted her name from the title.

She believed that Diamond's debut album was largely inspired by their relationship, with many of the songs written about her.

"Hajawahi kusema anapenda mtu mwingine jinsi anavyonipenda. Tuliishi Pamoja. Tuliishi kama miaka mitatu hivi. Between 2006/2007 to 2009 hivi. Hiyo nyimbo ilikuwa inaitwa Nenda Kwamwambie sarah, lakini alifuta kipande cha mbele. Album yake ya kwanza nafikiri nyimbo zote aliandika kwa sababu yangu,"she said.

Despite their romantic history, Sarah emphasised that she and Diamond maintained a cordial friendship.

Diamond Platinum's ex-girlfriend Sarah

She expressed her reluctance to speak publicly about their past but appreciated Diamond's efforts to reconnect with her over the years.

Sarah expressed admiration for Diamond's musical achievements, stating that she took pride in his success.

"Kuachana siyo vita. Sisi ni marafiki. Nimetafutwa muda mrefu nifanye interview akini sijawahi. Nina aibu sana. Naseeb anaeza kaa kimya muda mrefu alafu ananipigia akant tuongee tusiambia Sarah nimekukumbuka sana, njoo hata tusalimiane, tuongee.

"Hata yeye mara mingi huniita kwa stage ila naona aibu kupanda. Yeye anonge kwa upande wake, mimi sijawahi kuongea. Na watu wengi wamekuwa wakitaka niongee. Napenda anavyofanya mziki yake. Nafurahi mafanikio yake," she said.

Diamond Platinum's ex-girlfriend Sarah

She revealed that she had been a source of encouragement for him, urging him to pursue his passion for music without reservation.

