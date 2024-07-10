The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Hakuwa na rent, so I took him in - Diana Marua drops another bombshell from her past

Lynet Okumu

Diana Marua has in the past spoken about her youthful days of partying, road trips, and dating men for money.

Diana Marua and hubby Kevin Bahati (Instagram)
Diana Marua and hubby Kevin Bahati (Instagram)

Digital content creator and budding musician turned TV show host Diana Marua never fails to captivate her audience with stories from her past.

Recommended articles

In a recent episode of 'Hello Mr Right,' the mother of four shared a personal experience about hosting a man in her house, offering a different perspective on relationships.

The conversation began when a guest on the show, who was seeking his 'Mrs Right,' revealed that his previous relationship had been toxic after moving into his girlfriend's house.

ADVERTISEMENT
Singer Bahati's wife Diana Marua (Instagram)
Singer Bahati's wife Diana Marua (Instagram) Singer Bahati's wife Diana Marua (Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Diana Marua's bold message after fans' threats to cancel her brand

This admission sparked a debate between the hosts, Dr. Ofweneke and Diana Marua, about the dynamics of such living arrangements.

Dr Ofweneke was quick to interject, stating that moving into a woman’s house is a significant mistake for men.

ADVERTISEMENT

He argued that society often overlooks the issues men face in such situations, highlighting that men moving into women’s spaces disrupts the traditional roles.

"One of the worst mistakes a man can make is to move into a woman's house. My space is our space, but her space is her space," Ofweneke said.

Dr Ofweneke
Dr Ofweneke Pulse Live Kenya

READ: I give Diana monthly wife allowance of Sh1M & she wants more – Bahati

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Diana Marua did not agree with Ofweneke’s viewpoint. She shared her own story of being in a similar situation, where she hosted an ex-boyfriend in her house.

"Mi hii story sikubaliani nayo. Truth be told, mi nilikuwa kwa such a situation. Nilipenda huyu boy manze. Na huyu boy hakuwa anajiweza. Mi at least nilikuwa na kakitu," Diana explained.

She recounted how her boyfriend at the time was struggling financially and couldn't afford his own rent, so he moved into her house.

Diana Marua and hubby Kevin Bahati (Instagram)
Diana Marua and hubby Kevin Bahati (Instagram) Diana Marua and hubby Kevin Bahati (Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Diana Marua explains why her presence in Bahati's life has brought him riches

ADVERTISEMENT

Diana believed that just because he didn't have his own place, it didn't mean their relationship was doomed or that he was lesser as a man.

"Alikuwa na kwake but hakuwa anaweza kulipa rent so he moved into my house. But that does not mean huyu msee sasa ako chini ati at that particular point hatuwezi enda mahali just because hana hao yake," she said.

The discussion took a turn when Diana was asked why she didn’t end up with the man if their arrangement was working. She revealed that despite her love for him, their relationship faced challenges.

Diana Marua ( Instagram)
Diana Marua ( Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Diana admitted that during an argument, she slipped and told him that if he felt her house wasn’t up to his standards, he should go out and hustle for his own place.

"Wacha niseme tu ukweli. Naelewa pia alikuwa na ego yake kama mwanaume. So one night we had an argument akakam akaniambia ah najua si kwangu ndo maana unaniongelesha how you want.

"Arguments are part of life. Na mimi nilislip nikamwambia kama alikuwa anafeel my house haikuwa standard yake basi aende out and hustle," she recalled.

Content creator Diana Marua
Content creator Diana Marua Content creator Diana Marua Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

This isn't the first time Diana has shared candid details about her past, often eliciting mixed reactions from her fans.

In previous interviews, she has spoken about her youthful days of partying from Thursday to Monday, road trips, and dating wealthy men to ensure financial stability.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Hakuwa na rent, so I took him in - Diana Marua drops another bombshell from her past

Hakuwa na rent, so I took him in - Diana Marua drops another bombshell from her past

Vanessa & Jeremy's emotional tributes to father Bishop Allan Kiuna

Vanessa & Jeremy's emotional tributes to father Bishop Allan Kiuna

Allan Kiuna Biography: Banking job, children, assets & Sh460 million cancer treatment

Allan Kiuna Biography: Banking job, children, assets & Sh460 million cancer treatment

Details of Bishop Allan Kiuna's memorial services to celebrate his legacy

Details of Bishop Allan Kiuna's memorial services to celebrate his legacy

Death of Bishop Allan Kiuna sends Kenyan celebs into emotional turmoil

Death of Bishop Allan Kiuna sends Kenyan celebs into emotional turmoil

JCC Bishop Allan Kiuna passes on

JCC Bishop Allan Kiuna passes on

Edgar Obare's 'tea' on Betty Kyallo & her bae turns sour

Edgar Obare's 'tea' on Betty Kyallo & her bae turns sour

Life that chose Jackie Matubia: Troubled childhood, marital woes, heartbreak & stardom

Life that chose Jackie Matubia: Troubled childhood, marital woes, heartbreak & stardom

Nanny Rosie finally comes clean about her departure from Lebanon & pregnancy buzz

Nanny Rosie finally comes clean about her departure from Lebanon & pregnancy buzz

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A collage containing photos of YouTuber Nicholas Kioko

Fans console Nicholas Kioko amid struggle with spinal disease

Eric Omondi

Eric Omondi traces maize-selling school girl amid Kennedy Onyango's burial plans

A screenshot image of Dr Ofweneke & his wife Maryanne Baraza on 'Hello Mr Right'

Ofweneke's wife delivers bold message about love & money in 1st TV appearance

Nanny Rosie (Facebook)

Nanny Rosie finally comes clean about her departure from Lebanon & pregnancy buzz