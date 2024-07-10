Hakuwa na rent, so I took him in - Diana Marua drops another bombshell from her past

In a recent episode of 'Hello Mr Right,' the mother of four shared a personal experience about hosting a man in her house, offering a different perspective on relationships.

The context of the discussion

The conversation began when a guest on the show, who was seeking his 'Mrs Right,' revealed that his previous relationship had been toxic after moving into his girlfriend's house.

This admission sparked a debate between the hosts, Dr. Ofweneke and Diana Marua, about the dynamics of such living arrangements.

Ofweneke’s Perspective

Dr Ofweneke was quick to interject, stating that moving into a woman’s house is a significant mistake for men.

He argued that society often overlooks the issues men face in such situations, highlighting that men moving into women’s spaces disrupts the traditional roles.

"One of the worst mistakes a man can make is to move into a woman's house. My space is our space, but her space is her space," Ofweneke said.

Diana Marua opens up about hosting an ex-boyfriend in her house

However, Diana Marua did not agree with Ofweneke’s viewpoint. She shared her own story of being in a similar situation, where she hosted an ex-boyfriend in her house.

"Mi hii story sikubaliani nayo. Truth be told, mi nilikuwa kwa such a situation. Nilipenda huyu boy manze. Na huyu boy hakuwa anajiweza. Mi at least nilikuwa na kakitu," Diana explained.

She recounted how her boyfriend at the time was struggling financially and couldn't afford his own rent, so he moved into her house.

Diana believed that just because he didn't have his own place, it didn't mean their relationship was doomed or that he was lesser as a man.

"Alikuwa na kwake but hakuwa anaweza kulipa rent so he moved into my house. But that does not mean huyu msee sasa ako chini ati at that particular point hatuwezi enda mahali just because hana hao yake," she said.

Diana explains why the guy didnt end up as her hubby

The discussion took a turn when Diana was asked why she didn’t end up with the man if their arrangement was working. She revealed that despite her love for him, their relationship faced challenges.

Diana admitted that during an argument, she slipped and told him that if he felt her house wasn’t up to his standards, he should go out and hustle for his own place.

"Wacha niseme tu ukweli. Naelewa pia alikuwa na ego yake kama mwanaume. So one night we had an argument akakam akaniambia ah najua si kwangu ndo maana unaniongelesha how you want.

"Arguments are part of life. Na mimi nilislip nikamwambia kama alikuwa anafeel my house haikuwa standard yake basi aende out and hustle," she recalled.

Diana Marua’s past life

This isn't the first time Diana has shared candid details about her past, often eliciting mixed reactions from her fans.