We used to meet at 5 a.m. - Diana Marua shares another confession from past life

In a recent session with her fans on her YouTube channel, Diana shared details about her early life, past relationships, and the struggles she faced before finding success.

The mother of three reflected on how she moved from a humble beginning to her current status, living a life of success and luxury.

Diana Marua (Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Diana Bahati’s 1st job: Not MPESA agent

Contrary to popular belief, Diana Bahati revealed that her first job was not as an MPESA agent.

During her chat on August 29, she clarified that her initial job involved selling SIM cards for the YU mobile network.

Diana described how she and her then-boyfriend used to wake up at 4:30 a.m. and meet by 5:00 a.m. They would head out to meet clients at 6:00 a.m. and were given daily targets to sell SIM cards in areas like Kibera.

ADVERTISEMENT

Diana recalled, "Tulikuwa tunaamka asubuhi 4:30 tunapatana 5:00, tunaenda tunapatana na clients 6 na tunapewaa targtes then tunaambiwa twende tuuze lines Kibera. Huyo chali alikuwa ananipenda so alikuwa anaona nahustle na dem yangu, na tuko na targets at the end of the day tukuwe tumeuza up to 100 lines.”

Diana Marua Pulse Live Kenya

Diana Bahati's transition to working as MPESA agent

After her first job selling SIM cards, Diana eventually found work as an MPESA agent, a role that opened up further opportunities for her.

ADVERTISEMENT

She explained how this job, which was located inside a pharmacy, became a turning point in her life. It was here that Diana began to envision a different future for herself.

"After hapo nikafanya MPESA agent. After that nikaandikwa kwa pharmacy. The MPESA agent job was inside a pharmacy... That's where my life changed. That's where I got my office job. Nilikuwa nimekaa nasoma gazeti and someone comes and tells me 'Hi nataka kuwithdraw some money'. I used to wear lab coats so nilikuwa nakaa kama one of the people wenye wanauza madawa. Huyu msee akaniuliza kama hii ni kazi nimesomea ... Akanipatia card yake and told me to send him my CV," she said.

At the time, Diana was living in Baba Dogo, having left home and dropped out of school. With the help of her then-boyfriend, who worked in IT, Diana prepared a CV and sent it to the potential employer. Two days later, she was called for an interview.

Diana Marua Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Diana Marua's 1st office job

Diana described how nervous she was during the interview, which was conducted by a panel of six people.

Despite her lack of experience and communication skills, Diana was offered a position, earning more than she had initially expected.

"Nilienda interview nikapata a board of six people. I was trembling. I dint have experience, or communication skills. They asked me how much I would love to be paid and I said Sh15K. They said they would give me Sh22K. I got the job out of favour and God's grace. I stayed there for close to 4 years..." she said.

Singer Bahati's wife Diana Marua (Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Diana Marua's friend threw her out of the house

Even after securing an office job, Diana faced personal challenges. She revealed that a friend, with whom she was living at the time, threw her out of the house.

This forced her to move in with her then-boyfriend for a short period. At the same time, Diana maintained a relationship with another boyfriend who lived in the United States.

“One day, the girl I was staying with packed my clothes and kicked me out. I moved in with my boyfriend at the time for two months,” Diana said. “I also had a boyfriend abroad. When I told him what happened, he felt sorry for me. But I knew what I wanted, so I strategically positioned myself.”

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT