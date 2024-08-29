The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

We used to meet at 5 a.m. - Diana Marua shares another confession from past life

Lynet Okumu

Contrary to popular belief, Diana Bahati has revealed that her first job was not as an MPESA agent.

Diana Marua
Diana Marua

Kenyan content creator and rapper, Diana Bahati, has never shied away from discussing her past.

Recommended articles

In a recent session with her fans on her YouTube channel, Diana shared details about her early life, past relationships, and the struggles she faced before finding success.

The mother of three reflected on how she moved from a humble beginning to her current status, living a life of success and luxury.

Diana Marua (Instagram)
Diana Marua (Instagram) Diana Marua (Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Hakuwa na rent, so I took him in - Diana Marua on her past relationships

Contrary to popular belief, Diana Bahati revealed that her first job was not as an MPESA agent.

During her chat on August 29, she clarified that her initial job involved selling SIM cards for the YU mobile network.

Diana described how she and her then-boyfriend used to wake up at 4:30 a.m. and meet by 5:00 a.m. They would head out to meet clients at 6:00 a.m. and were given daily targets to sell SIM cards in areas like Kibera.

ADVERTISEMENT

Diana recalled, "Tulikuwa tunaamka asubuhi 4:30 tunapatana 5:00, tunaenda tunapatana na clients 6 na tunapewaa targtes then tunaambiwa twende tuuze lines Kibera. Huyo chali alikuwa ananipenda so alikuwa anaona nahustle na dem yangu, na tuko na targets at the end of the day tukuwe tumeuza up to 100 lines.

Diana Marua
Diana Marua Diana Marua Pulse Live Kenya

READ: I give Diana monthly wife allowance of Sh1M & she wants more – Bahati

After her first job selling SIM cards, Diana eventually found work as an MPESA agent, a role that opened up further opportunities for her.

ADVERTISEMENT

She explained how this job, which was located inside a pharmacy, became a turning point in her life. It was here that Diana began to envision a different future for herself.

"After hapo nikafanya MPESA agent. After that nikaandikwa kwa pharmacy. The MPESA agent job was inside a pharmacy... That's where my life changed. That's where I got my office job. Nilikuwa nimekaa nasoma gazeti and someone comes and tells me 'Hi nataka kuwithdraw some money'. I used to wear lab coats so nilikuwa nakaa kama one of the people wenye wanauza madawa. Huyu msee akaniuliza kama hii ni kazi nimesomea ... Akanipatia card yake and told me to send him my CV," she said.

At the time, Diana was living in Baba Dogo, having left home and dropped out of school. With the help of her then-boyfriend, who worked in IT, Diana prepared a CV and sent it to the potential employer. Two days later, she was called for an interview.

Diana Marua
Diana Marua Diana Marua Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Diana Bahati's Biography: From M-PESA agent to 1st Kenyan woman with 1M YouTube subs

ADVERTISEMENT

Diana described how nervous she was during the interview, which was conducted by a panel of six people.

Despite her lack of experience and communication skills, Diana was offered a position, earning more than she had initially expected.

"Nilienda interview nikapata a board of six people. I was trembling. I dint have experience, or communication skills. They asked me how much I would love to be paid and I said Sh15K. They said they would give me Sh22K. I got the job out of favour and God's grace. I stayed there for close to 4 years..." she said.

Singer Bahati's wife Diana Marua (Instagram)
Singer Bahati's wife Diana Marua (Instagram) Singer Bahati's wife Diana Marua (Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Even after securing an office job, Diana faced personal challenges. She revealed that a friend, with whom she was living at the time, threw her out of the house.

This forced her to move in with her then-boyfriend for a short period. At the same time, Diana maintained a relationship with another boyfriend who lived in the United States.

“One day, the girl I was staying with packed my clothes and kicked me out. I moved in with my boyfriend at the time for two months,” Diana said. “I also had a boyfriend abroad. When I told him what happened, he felt sorry for me. But I knew what I wanted, so I strategically positioned myself.”

Diana Marua ( Instagram)
Diana Marua ( Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Diana eventually moved to Kinoo, where she found stability and a fresh start. It was in Kinoo that she began to see her life bloom, setting the stage for the successful career and lifestyle she enjoys today.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Radio presenter Lotan Salapei exits Homeboyz Radio after 6 years

Radio presenter Lotan Salapei exits Homeboyz Radio after 6 years

We used to meet at 5 a.m. - Diana Marua shares another confession from past life

We used to meet at 5 a.m. - Diana Marua shares another confession from past life

G Money finds new home months after leaving Homeboyz Radio

G Money finds new home months after leaving Homeboyz Radio

Karen Nyamu takes aim at Gen Zs, labels them as foolish [Video]

Karen Nyamu takes aim at Gen Zs, labels them as foolish [Video]

Why Mama Jimmy spent her wedding night on the couch

Why Mama Jimmy spent her wedding night on the couch

Story of 'Nawi', 14-year-old girl who sacrificed her life to give women a voice

Story of 'Nawi', 14-year-old girl who sacrificed her life to give women a voice

Fans cheer as actor Tony Sherman weds fiancée, months after meeting in protests

Fans cheer as actor Tony Sherman weds fiancée, months after meeting in protests

Director Trevor, girlfriend Kiki Love talk baby plans & joint YouTube channel

Director Trevor, girlfriend Kiki Love talk baby plans & joint YouTube channel

Betty Bayo addresses leaked WhatsApp conversation linking her to married man

Betty Bayo addresses leaked WhatsApp conversation linking her to married man

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Media personality and influencer Shiksha Arora

It wasn't a love marriage - Shiksha Arora on her parents' union

Content creator Sharon K Mwangi

Impact Sharon Mwangi's salvation has had on her content & why some fans are unhappy

Zabron Singers

History of Zabron Singers: Formation, rise to fame, members & challenges

Director Trevor with his girlfriend Kiki Love

Director Trevor, girlfriend Kiki Love talk baby plans & joint YouTube channel