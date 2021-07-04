Photo Vera Sidika posted after postponing Gender Reveal party

The Kenyan celebrity who is expecting her first with celebrity hubby and Tanzanian musician Brown Mauzo announced on the day-of, that the party had been pushed forward.

This, after fans enquired on why she had failed to honour her promise.

Eunice Malesh questioned: "We are waiting for gender reveal, it's July 3"

One @reevatshala commented: "I'm in tears after you failed to reveal the gender of our baby. Had bought dozens of needles to burst those gold balloons."

Another, @periskemboi2 wrote: "Today is 3rd July, you were to reveal the gender of the baby."

Through her Instagram Stories platform, the socialite announced that the July 3rd date had been pushed to Saturday July 10, 2021.

"Gender reveal party was postponed to 10th July. Just realized I forgot to update y'all," she posted.

Pulse Live Kenya

Photo Vera Sidika posted instead of Gender Reveal

Instead of the gender reveal details, Vera posted photos of her husband and herself tagging them with a Malindi, Kenya tagged location which could indicate the two had made a trip to the Coastal vacation destination.

One of the photos was captioned: "I love being married. It’s so great to find that one special person you want to annoy for the rest of your life. Love you @brownmauzo254."

The caption confused some of her followers who were not aware that the two had made their union official.

Pulse Live Kenya

On another photo with her husband, Vera stated: "I love doing this thing called life with you. 🥰❤️"

On her stories she further posted videos with her boo-thang revealing a little known detail about how Mauzo was taking the pregnancy.

Vera revealed that her baby daddy had resolved to stay close to her and the baby bump.

"Hii mimba yangu inampenda babake @brownmauzo. Bae can't let go, he's always next to me," the caption read.

Pulse Live Kenya

The Vera Sidika Spa CEO has also disclosed that she has been lucky enough to have a smooth pregnancy journey.

“Feeling blue💙With my zero symptoms, no morning sickness & proper appetite, my social media in-laws say I might be having a Boy 🤔But sisi team girl we are still going strong 💕Gender reveal 3rd July 2021. Can’t wait 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻,”wrote an excited Vera.

Surprise pregnancy announcement

On Wednesday, June 16, 2021, Vera took to Instagram to share the pregnancy news saying that it has been the best kept secret and she wanted to reveal it at her own time.

This will be the couple’s first child together as her husband, Brown Mauzo already has children from a past relationship.

The heavily pregnant Vera has also made a point of heaping praises at her significant other stating that he has been very gentle with her.

"Bae is the most amazing human ever. And even more now, ever since we found out we will soon be having out bundle of joy. Even my smooth preggo journey, he’s gone beyond to treat me like an egg. I don’t touch anything. He makes sure I eat fruits daily. Even though ain’t a fun.