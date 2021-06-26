In her message, Vera says that she will reveal the gender of the baby on 3rd July, 2021.

The Vera Sidika Spa CEO has also disclosed that she has been lucky enough to have a smooth pregnancy journey.

“Feeling blue💙With my zero symptoms, no morning sickness & proper appetite, my social media in-laws say I might be having a Boy 🤔But sisi team girl we are still going strong 💕Gender reveal 3rd July 2021. Can’t wait 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻,”wrote an excited Vera.

Pregnancy Announcement

On Wednesday, June 16, 2021, Vera took to Instagram to share the pregnancy news saying that it has been the best kept secret and she wanted to reveal it at her own time.

This will be the couple’s first child together as her husband, Brown Mauzo already has children from a past relationship.

Vera who is currently 5 months pregnant says that her husband has been nothing short of amazing.

“Bae is the most amazing human ever. And even more now, ever since we found out we will soon be having out bundle of joy.

Even my smooth preggo journey, he’s gone beyond to treat me like an egg. I don’t touch anything. He makes sure I eat fruits daily. Even though ain’t a fun.

He feeds me by fire by force. Cooks for me, rubs my feet. Sometimes, I would wake up at 4am and mention I’m having slight back pain, BAE would get up 4am, massage my Back until I’m fine” said Vera in part.

Vera Sidika announces baby's Gender Reveal date Pulse Live Kenya

They called me barren

On March 10th 2021, an Instagram user had commented “Tasa” after Vera shared a video of a baby on her Instagram page (Now deleted).

Vera has now disclosed that she was already pregnant when the person called her barren and that she was tired of people making her womb a topic of discussion.