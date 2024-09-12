The sports category has moved to a new website.



DJ Evolve reflects on recovery & self-discovery as he regains his voice

Lynet Okumu

DJ Evolve was shot on January 17, 2020, an incident that left him confined to a wheelchair.

DJ Evolve tries out new experiences with friend Brian Muchiri in Nakuru
  • DJ Evolve, also known as Felix Orinda, has made significant progress in his recovery journey
  • In a recent video, DJ Evolve is seen moving around in a wheelchair and speaking, showing improvement in his condition
  • The meeting was part of a celebration for Spinal Cord Injury Awareness Month, dedicated to raising awareness about spinal cord injuries.

Felix Orinda, popularly known as DJ Evolve, has shown significant progress in his recovery journey, as seen in a recent video that has brought hope and joy to many Kenyans.

The video captured DJ Evolve travelling from Nairobi to Nakuru to meet with content creator Brian Muchiri, who also lives with a physical disability after an accident.

Their meeting not only highlighted the strength and resilience of both individuals but also served as an inspiration to many.

DJ Evolve tries out new experiences with friend Brian Muchiri in Nakuru
In the video, DJ Evolve and Brian Muchiri, who have grown to be good friends, are seen conversing and sharing experiences.

For many Kenyans, it was a heartening sight to see DJ Evolve moving around in a wheelchair and speaking out loud, a significant improvement in his condition.

The video marked a moment of triumph, showing that DJ Evolve had regained his speech, something that many had hoped and prayed for.

DJ Evolve tries out new experiences with friend Brian Muchiri in Nakuru
When asked if he ever thought he would reach this point while he was still in the hospital, DJ Evolve candidly shared his thoughts.

“Nilikuwa najiuliza ntawahi rudi kwangu nikiwa hospitalini…” he said, expressing the doubts and fears he had during the early days of his recovery.

Reflecting on the highlights of the day, DJ Evolve mentioned that he had discovered new things about himself that he wasn’t aware of before.

One memorable moment was when he found the strength to sit on the grass and hold his neck up, something he hadn't done since his injury.

DJ Evolve tries out new experiences with friend Brian Muchiri in Nakuru
He also mentioned his ability to support himself with his hands, another small but significant achievement in his recovery.

Evolve described the experience as filled with both new and old moments. “I’ve had like 2-3 hours of new and old experiences. The last time I was able to sit down on the floor like this was way back in 2019. You’ve shown me there are ways to get up when you are down, and it’s a good thing,” he told Brian.

Brian Muchiri noted that their meet-up was part of a celebration for Spinal Cord Injury Awareness Month, a time dedicated to raising awareness about spinal cord injuries and the challenges faced by those living with such conditions.

DJ Evolve
DJ Evolve was shot on January 17, 2020, an incident that left him confined to a wheelchair.

Despite the immense challenges, he has continued to show incredible strength and perseverance.

Reflecting on the day of the shooting, DJ Evolve shared, "God showed up for me, and He has been walking this journey with me ever since. I kept ignoring my alarm, but eventually, I had to go around 4 a.m. because I kept getting calls. I really didn’t want to go that night.”

He added a powerful message of hope, saying, “Nothing is promised; it is also impossible. Just keep going. We wouldn’t be having this conversation if it wasn’t for God.”

DJ Evolve who is currently recovering well after being injured following a gunshot incident.
These words serve as an encouragement not only for those recovering from similar injuries but also for anyone facing life’s challenges.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
DJ Evolve reflects on recovery & self-discovery as he regains his voice

