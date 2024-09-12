DJ Evolve reflects on recovery & self-discovery as he regains his voice

Felix Orinda, popularly known as DJ Evolve, has shown significant progress in his recovery journey, as seen in a recent video that has brought hope and joy to many Kenyans.

The video captured DJ Evolve travelling from Nairobi to Nakuru to meet with content creator Brian Muchiri, who also lives with a physical disability after an accident.

Their meeting not only highlighted the strength and resilience of both individuals but also served as an inspiration to many.

ADVERTISEMENT

DJ Evolve tries out new experiences with friend Brian Muchiri in Nakuru Pulse Live Kenya

DJ Evolve tries out new experiences

In the video, DJ Evolve and Brian Muchiri, who have grown to be good friends, are seen conversing and sharing experiences.

For many Kenyans, it was a heartening sight to see DJ Evolve moving around in a wheelchair and speaking out loud, a significant improvement in his condition.

The video marked a moment of triumph, showing that DJ Evolve had regained his speech, something that many had hoped and prayed for.

ADVERTISEMENT

DJ Evolve tries out new experiences with friend Brian Muchiri in Nakuru Pulse Live Kenya

When asked if he ever thought he would reach this point while he was still in the hospital, DJ Evolve candidly shared his thoughts.

“Nilikuwa najiuliza ntawahi rudi kwangu nikiwa hospitalini…” he said, expressing the doubts and fears he had during the early days of his recovery.

DJ Evolve discovers new strengths

Reflecting on the highlights of the day, DJ Evolve mentioned that he had discovered new things about himself that he wasn’t aware of before.

ADVERTISEMENT

One memorable moment was when he found the strength to sit on the grass and hold his neck up, something he hadn't done since his injury.

DJ Evolve tries out new experiences with friend Brian Muchiri in Nakuru Pulse Live Kenya

He also mentioned his ability to support himself with his hands, another small but significant achievement in his recovery.

Evolve described the experience as filled with both new and old moments. “I’ve had like 2-3 hours of new and old experiences. The last time I was able to sit down on the floor like this was way back in 2019. You’ve shown me there are ways to get up when you are down, and it’s a good thing,” he told Brian.

Brian Muchiri noted that their meet-up was part of a celebration for Spinal Cord Injury Awareness Month, a time dedicated to raising awareness about spinal cord injuries and the challenges faced by those living with such conditions.

ADVERTISEMENT

DJ Evolve Pulse Live Kenya

DJ Evolve's journey after he was shot

DJ Evolve was shot on January 17, 2020, an incident that left him confined to a wheelchair.

Despite the immense challenges, he has continued to show incredible strength and perseverance.

Reflecting on the day of the shooting, DJ Evolve shared, "God showed up for me, and He has been walking this journey with me ever since. I kept ignoring my alarm, but eventually, I had to go around 4 a.m. because I kept getting calls. I really didn’t want to go that night.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He added a powerful message of hope, saying, “Nothing is promised; it is also impossible. Just keep going. We wouldn’t be having this conversation if it wasn’t for God.”

Pulse Live Kenya