Celebrated female DJ Pierra Makena has expressed her disappointment regarding the lack of creativity in the entertainment industry and has called out those who replicate her concepts and ideas without giving her due credit.
DJ Pierra Makena fires 2nd warning in fight for creative originality
In 2021, DJ Pierra Makena threatened to take legal action against event organisers who were copying her event concept
Expressing her exasperation, Makena questioned why individuals couldn't generate original ideas instead of resorting to imitation.
"Can't people come up with creative ideas instead of copying? Today I saw 'Chill and Vibe,' the day before it was 'Park and Chew,' and the day before that it was 'Park and Vibe'... Is our imagination really that limited?" she lamented.
The talented DJ further expressed her frustration, emphasizing the issue of plagiarism in various aspects of the industry.
"Then you copy-paste everything else... and just because you think you are more deep state, you frustrate and even try to have me arrested, all because you think a woman can't fight! Watch out," she exclaimed, suggesting that her gender may have played a role in her encounters with the competition she faces.
This is not the first time the 42-year-old has called out event organizers for copying her concept. In 2021, Makena threatened to sue event organizers who were hosting events similar to hers.
"Event organizers! This is the last time I will address this issue. I believe the market is large, but come on! Stop being lazy! Stop tampering with my event. Kenyans! Ideas are plentiful... Trust me, you don't need to copy to achieve success.
"Brainstorm with your team, and you will generate great ideas. But copying or stealing someone else's idea will never bring blessings. Trust me," Makena said.
Pierra Makena's Journey with 'Park and Chill'
Pierra Makena started the 'Park and Chill' concept before the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, where attendees would enjoy the music from the comfort of their cars.
However, the event's momentum slowed down with the arrival of the pandemic, as the government banned all in-person gatherings.
Nevertheless, the concept has been adopted by other event organizers who now host similar events.
