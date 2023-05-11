The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

DJ Pierra Makena fires 2nd warning in fight for creative originality

Amos Robi

In 2021, DJ Pierra Makena threatened to take legal action against event organisers who were copying her event concept

DJ Pierra Makena
DJ Pierra Makena

Celebrated female DJ Pierra Makena has expressed her disappointment regarding the lack of creativity in the entertainment industry and has called out those who replicate her concepts and ideas without giving her due credit.

Recommended articles

Expressing her exasperation, Makena questioned why individuals couldn't generate original ideas instead of resorting to imitation.

"Can't people come up with creative ideas instead of copying? Today I saw 'Chill and Vibe,' the day before it was 'Park and Chew,' and the day before that it was 'Park and Vibe'... Is our imagination really that limited?" she lamented.

The talented DJ further expressed her frustration, emphasizing the issue of plagiarism in various aspects of the industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Then you copy-paste everything else... and just because you think you are more deep state, you frustrate and even try to have me arrested, all because you think a woman can't fight! Watch out," she exclaimed, suggesting that her gender may have played a role in her encounters with the competition she faces.

DJ Pierra Makena
DJ Pierra Makena DJ Pierra Makena Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Pierra Makena boldly responds to rumours of using her body to excel in career

This is not the first time the 42-year-old has called out event organizers for copying her concept. In 2021, Makena threatened to sue event organizers who were hosting events similar to hers.

"Event organizers! This is the last time I will address this issue. I believe the market is large, but come on! Stop being lazy! Stop tampering with my event. Kenyans! Ideas are plentiful... Trust me, you don't need to copy to achieve success.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Brainstorm with your team, and you will generate great ideas. But copying or stealing someone else's idea will never bring blessings. Trust me," Makena said.

Pierra Makena started the 'Park and Chill' concept before the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, where attendees would enjoy the music from the comfort of their cars.

DJ Pierra Makena
DJ Pierra Makena DJ Pierra Makena Pulse Live Kenya

READ: DJ Pierra Makena claps back after being bashed for indecent dressing [Photos]

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the event's momentum slowed down with the arrival of the pandemic, as the government banned all in-person gatherings.

Nevertheless, the concept has been adopted by other event organizers who now host similar events.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Jimal hits back at ex-wife, Amira's claims about his fake life

Jimal hits back at ex-wife, Amira's claims about his fake life

Eddy Kenzo cautions media against attacking old musicians

Eddy Kenzo cautions media against attacking old musicians

DJ Pierra Makena fires 2nd warning in fight for creative originality

DJ Pierra Makena fires 2nd warning in fight for creative originality

Susan Kaittany's lavish birthday marks epic finale of RHONairobi S1

Susan Kaittany's lavish birthday marks epic finale of RHONairobi S1

Hawanipei hata kasoda - Yesu Wa Tongaren demands gifts from journalists

Hawanipei hata kasoda - Yesu Wa Tongaren demands gifts from journalists

'Njoro Wa Uba' actor Duncan Ochonjo passes away

'Njoro Wa Uba' actor Duncan Ochonjo passes away

Dennis Karuri explains how makeup was inspired by African traditions

Dennis Karuri explains how makeup was inspired by African traditions

Otile Brown's promise to lady who tattooed his name on her chest

Otile Brown's promise to lady who tattooed his name on her chest

Real music is dying, I'm one of the few real ones left - Omah Lay

Real music is dying, I'm one of the few real ones left - Omah Lay

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kenyan rapper Colonel Mustafa

Colonel Mustafa receives Sh600,000 cash

Colonel Mustapha

Colonel Mustafa speaks after his mjengo video went viral

From left: Judy Nyawira, Njugush, Abel Mutua and Celestine Wakavinye.

Njugush: Why Bi Mkurugenzi Judy Nyawira stopped being my full-time manager

Caleb Karuga poses for a photo

Ex-K24 journalist Caleb Karuga adds new hotel to his business empire [Photos]