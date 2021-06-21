Dr. Mukhisa Kituyi finally breaks silence over his alleged trendy nude video

In a statement via his Facebook page, the former Secretary-General of UNCTAD dismissed the video in question, stating that it had been photoshopped by his political competitors to taint his image and character.

Dr. Kituyi went on to say that the video doesn’t not in any way depict the true representation his private organs. He also asked his supporters to ignore the video.

“I, therefore, dismiss the photoshopped edited video doing rounds on social media purporting to expose my private parts. It doesn’t in any way whatsoever depict the true representation of my private organs. I want to distance myself from such false and untrue malicious stories destined at killing my political career,” said the statement in part.

The statement come days after Kituyi deactivated his official Twitter Handle under unclear circumstances.

Deactivated Twitter

On Friday, the former MP pulled a fast one on the online community after he opted to leave Twitter, where he had been made a topic of discussion.

The handle that was formerly ascribed and verified under his name "Dr Mukhisa Kituyi" went dark with Twitter reporting: "This account does not exist".

It would seem that the diplomat was overwhelmed by the attention his Twitter handle was receiving with various users tagging him on their comments.

The account which mainly tweeted details of his political and professional opinions had thousands of followers before he deactivated it.

Dr Kituyi had remained mum even as his political allies condemned the publication of such a compromising video of the former Member of Parliament (MP).

The circulating video showed a man who appeared to be the former UN envoy stripped to his birthday suit and seemingly asleep.

The video elicited wild reactions among Kenyans online, some who estimated that it would affect his declared presidential aspirations and some who insisted that they still believed in his bid.

DP Ruto's Take

Over the weekend, Deputy President William Ruto warned against having “Mpango wa Kando” in reference to the Mukhisa Kituyi’s scandal.

"Kama huko na nafasi ya mpango kamili, uko na haja na mpango na ya kando? Wachana na mpanga ya kando, iko na kisirani mingi. You saw how the other guy found himself in trouble for having a mpango wa kando," DP Ruto said.

Mutua's Take

On the other hand, KFCB Boss Ezekiel Mutua also weighed in on the video in question, saying its illegal to make naked videos of other people with or without their approval.

“Making videos of others while naked, with or without their approval, is a breach of the Films and Stage Plays Act Cap 222.

"No film or class of film for public exhibition shall be made without a filming license from the Board." Now you know!” Tweeted Mutua.

In another tweet, Mutua said "Dr. Mukhisa Kituyi is a globally respected intellectual powerhouse and one of Kenya's best leadership brands. He's an elder, a husband and a father. To drag his private moments - real or perceived, into the public is evidence of how low we have sunk as society. SAD!".

In a separate tweet, Former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale said that Kiuyi hand been set up.