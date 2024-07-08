Ofweneke's wife delivers bold message about love & money in 1st TV appearance

- Dr. Ofweneke's wife, Maryanne Baraza, appeared on his reality show 'Hello Mr. Right' for the first time.
- Maryanne Baraza shared valuable advice with the young ladies on the show, stressing the importance of a partner who can provide financial stability.
- She emphasised the importance of financial stability in relationships, highlighting it as the second leading problem in relationships.
Dr Ofweneke, the popular comedian and sought-after MC, has recently given his fans a delightful surprise.
For the first time, his wife, Maryanne Baraza, made an appearance on his reality show, 'Hello Mr. Right'.
The show, co-hosted by content creator Diana Marua, airs on Rembo TV and has garnered significant attention for this special episode.
A glimpse into Dr Ofweneke’s private life
Sande Bush, known to many as Dr Ofweneke, has been notably private about his personal life.
This discretion comes after his publicised disputes with his ex-wife, Nicah the Queen.
However, on July 7, the TV47 host broke this tradition by introducing his wife to the audience, offering a rare glimpse into his private world.
Ofweneke's wife appears on his show
The episode began on a high note with relationship coach Getrude Mungai joining the show.
The highlight, however, was when Ofweneke prepared the stage for his wife, Maryanne Baraza. He introduced her with great enthusiasm.
"Ladies and gentlemen, the lady who is our celebrity guest on the show tonight is of course an upcoming YouTuber. She's also a financial analyst as well as a real estate expert. Let's appreciate Maryanne Baraza for the first time on the show. Allow me to introduce to you Mrs Ofweneke," Ofweneke announced.
Ofweneke couldn't contain his excitement as his wife joined him on stage, giving him a sweet hug and a kiss on the lips.
Dr Ofweneke's wife advises young ladies
Once on stage, Maryanne Baraza shared some valuable advice with the young ladies on the show. She emphasised the importance of financial stability in relationships.
"This is one thing I always say. The second leading problem in relationships is finances. Aside from a lack of chemistry, feeling disconnected, or other issues, finances remain a significant concern.
"Once you have your chemistry and love in check, another important aspect is money. Everyone here is looking for a provider. It doesn’t matter if he is short, tall, or an engineer, as long as he can bring something home and help build a family. At the end of the day, we need something in the pocket," she said.
Her words resonated with many viewers, highlighting a crucial aspect of modern relationships.
Ofweneke’s past with Nicah the Queen
Dr. Ofweneke’s current happiness contrasts with his past experiences. He and his ex-wife, Nicah the Queen, separated in 2016.
In a past interview, Ofweneke revealed that their separation was amicable, even occurring while they were relaxing at home.
According to him, he felt a divine instruction that Nicah the Queen was not the woman for him.
Despite their separation, the ex-couple has maintained a cordial relationship for the sake of their two children.