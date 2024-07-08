Ofweneke's wife delivers bold message about love & money in 1st TV appearance

Dr Ofweneke, the popular comedian and sought-after MC, has recently given his fans a delightful surprise.

For the first time, his wife, Maryanne Baraza, made an appearance on his reality show, 'Hello Mr. Right'.

The show, co-hosted by content creator Diana Marua, airs on Rembo TV and has garnered significant attention for this special episode.

Pulse Live Kenya

A glimpse into Dr Ofweneke’s private life

Sande Bush, known to many as Dr Ofweneke, has been notably private about his personal life.

This discretion comes after his publicised disputes with his ex-wife, Nicah the Queen.

However, on July 7, the TV47 host broke this tradition by introducing his wife to the audience, offering a rare glimpse into his private world.

A screenshot image of Dr Ofweneke's wife Maryanne Baraza on 'Hello Mr Right' Pulse Live Kenya

Ofweneke's wife appears on his show

The episode began on a high note with relationship coach Getrude Mungai joining the show.

The highlight, however, was when Ofweneke prepared the stage for his wife, Maryanne Baraza. He introduced her with great enthusiasm.

"Ladies and gentlemen, the lady who is our celebrity guest on the show tonight is of course an upcoming YouTuber. She's also a financial analyst as well as a real estate expert. Let's appreciate Maryanne Baraza for the first time on the show. Allow me to introduce to you Mrs Ofweneke," Ofweneke announced.

Ofweneke couldn't contain his excitement as his wife joined him on stage, giving him a sweet hug and a kiss on the lips.

A screenshot image of Dr Ofweneke & his wife Maryanne Baraza on 'Hello Mr Right' Pulse Live Kenya

Dr Ofweneke's wife advises young ladies

Once on stage, Maryanne Baraza shared some valuable advice with the young ladies on the show. She emphasised the importance of financial stability in relationships.

"This is one thing I always say. The second leading problem in relationships is finances. Aside from a lack of chemistry, feeling disconnected, or other issues, finances remain a significant concern.

"Once you have your chemistry and love in check, another important aspect is money. Everyone here is looking for a provider. It doesn’t matter if he is short, tall, or an engineer, as long as he can bring something home and help build a family. At the end of the day, we need something in the pocket," she said.

Her words resonated with many viewers, highlighting a crucial aspect of modern relationships.

A screenshot image of Diana Marua, and Dr Ofweneke & his wife Maryanne Baraza on 'Hello Mr Right' Pulse Live Kenya

Ofweneke’s past with Nicah the Queen

Dr. Ofweneke’s current happiness contrasts with his past experiences. He and his ex-wife, Nicah the Queen, separated in 2016.

In a past interview, Ofweneke revealed that their separation was amicable, even occurring while they were relaxing at home.

According to him, he felt a divine instruction that Nicah the Queen was not the woman for him.

Pulse Live Kenya