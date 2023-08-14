The sports category has moved to a new website.

Edgar Obare apologises to Vera Sidika over false Dubai trip reports

Lynet Okumu

Edgar Obare extended an apology after he gave false information about Vera Sidika

Edgar Obare
Edgar Obare

Popular blogger Edgar Obare has extended a public apology to the renowned socialite Vera Sidika, following a series of false claims he made regarding her recent trip to Dubai.

The apology, channeled through his Facebook platform BNN on August 13, comes after Obare falsely alleged that Sidika's luxurious Dubai escapade was funded by a wealthy tycoon.

This retraction comes as a result of Sidika providing concrete evidence contradicting the earlier reports of sponsorship.

Edgar Obare
Edgar Obare Pulse Live Kenya
"We apologise for the incorrect reporting of retired socialite Vera Sidika Dubai trip being sponsored by a Russian tycoon, she responded and provided us receipts," Edgar wrote.

Obare's initial post on August 12, had stirred significant attention, causing quite a stir on social media.

The now-retracted post, suggested that Sidika was flown to the U.A.E. for a rendezvous with a Russian magnate residing in the prestigious Jumeirah District.

Furthermore, Obare's post claimed that during her stay, she purportedly demanded exclusive service, refusing attendance by East African staff on account of her celebrity status.

Edgar Obare
Edgar Obare Pulse Live Kenya

Socialite Vera Sidika
Socialite Vera Sidika Pulse Live Kenya

On Monday, August 8, the socialite announced to her fans that she was travelling to her favourite vacation destination with a video posted on her Instagram.

She recorded each step of her adventure, letting everyone know that they might feel a little jealous of her as she gets back to the glamorous lifestyle she had before becoming a mother of two.

The video revealed the luxurious experience she is currently having at a luxurious hotel in the city.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
