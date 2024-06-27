New details of Fred Omondi's funeral arrangements

As the comedy world mourns the loss of entertainer Fredrick Odhiambo Omondi, fondly known as Fred Omondi, the entertainment community is coming together to ensure he receives a fitting farewell.

Fred Omondi, whose infectious humour and charismatic personality touched many lives, was supposed to be honoured in several events, including a memorial service scheduled for June 27, 2024, at 11 AM.

Why Fred Omondi's memorial service was cancelled

The memorial service for Fred Omondi was initially set to take place at the CITAM Church on Valley Road.

This service was meant to provide an opportunity for family, friends, and fans to pay their respects and reflect on the joy Fred brought to so many.

"We want to give Fred a send-off that befits the tremendous impact he had on all of us," stated Ken Waudo, Chair of Fred Omondi’s Funeral Committee.

However, the service did not take place as scheduled, leaving fans wondering why.

Speaking to a local media house, a member of the comedian's funeral committee revealed the reason for the cancellation.

"Fred Omondi's memorial mass has been canceled because of protests. There will be a body viewing session at the Chiromo Mortuary from 7:30 AM and a service at the nearby chapel. The body will then be taken to the airport and flown to Kisumu International Airport," he said.

Revised arrangements

Due to the ongoing protests, the funeral committee had to revise the arrangements. Instead of the memorial service, there was a body viewing session at Chiromo Mortuary from 7:30 AM, followed by a service at the nearby chapel.

After the service, Fred’s remains will be transported to the airport and flown to Kisumu International Airport.

Fred Omondi's final journey to Sega, Siaya County

Fred’s remains will be airlifted to Kisumu on Friday, June 28, 2024, courtesy of the KUPA organisation, before traveling by road to Sega in Siaya County.

The burial service and ceremony will take place on Saturday, June 29, 2024, at his home in Sega, starting at 10:00 AM.

This will provide another opportunity for family, friends, and fans to bid farewell to the beloved comedian.

Tribute from fellow comedians

Many of Fred's colleagues in the comedy industry have expressed their sorrow and shared heartfelt tributes.

They remember him not just for his humor but also for his kindness and generosity.