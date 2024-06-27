The sports category has moved to a new website.

New details of Fred Omondi's funeral arrangements

Lynet Okumu

Family cancels Fred Omondi memorial service as they unveil new arrangements

The late Fred Omondi
The late Fred Omondi
  • Fred Omondi's memorial service canceled due to protests
  • Revised arrangements include body viewing session at Chiromo Mortuary and a service at a nearby chapel
  • The burial service and ceremony are to take place on Saturday, June 29, 2024, at his home in Sega

As the comedy world mourns the loss of entertainer Fredrick Odhiambo Omondi, fondly known as Fred Omondi, the entertainment community is coming together to ensure he receives a fitting farewell.

Fred Omondi, whose infectious humour and charismatic personality touched many lives, was supposed to be honoured in several events, including a memorial service scheduled for June 27, 2024, at 11 AM.

The memorial service for Fred Omondi was initially set to take place at the CITAM Church on Valley Road.

The late Fred Omondi
The late Fred Omondi Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Not a coincidence! Eric Omondi reveals hidden details about the day his brother died

This service was meant to provide an opportunity for family, friends, and fans to pay their respects and reflect on the joy Fred brought to so many.

"We want to give Fred a send-off that befits the tremendous impact he had on all of us," stated Ken Waudo, Chair of Fred Omondi’s Funeral Committee.

However, the service did not take place as scheduled, leaving fans wondering why.

Speaking to a local media house, a member of the comedian's funeral committee revealed the reason for the cancellation.

"Fred Omondi's memorial mass has been canceled because of protests. There will be a body viewing session at the Chiromo Mortuary from 7:30 AM and a service at the nearby chapel. The body will then be taken to the airport and flown to Kisumu International Airport," he said.

The late Fred Omondi
The late Fred Omondi Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Why Fred Omondi was actively rebranding in faith before untimely death

Due to the ongoing protests, the funeral committee had to revise the arrangements. Instead of the memorial service, there was a body viewing session at Chiromo Mortuary from 7:30 AM, followed by a service at the nearby chapel.

After the service, Fred’s remains will be transported to the airport and flown to Kisumu International Airport.

Fred’s remains will be airlifted to Kisumu on Friday, June 28, 2024, courtesy of the KUPA organisation, before traveling by road to Sega in Siaya County.

The burial service and ceremony will take place on Saturday, June 29, 2024, at his home in Sega, starting at 10:00 AM.

This will provide another opportunity for family, friends, and fans to bid farewell to the beloved comedian.

The late Fred Omondi and his brother Eric
The late Fred Omondi and his brother Eric Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Fred Omondi's 'mum' shares unknown details about late son as family prepares for burial

Many of Fred's colleagues in the comedy industry have expressed their sorrow and shared heartfelt tributes.

They remember him not just for his humor but also for his kindness and generosity.

His contributions to the Kenyan comedy scene have been invaluable, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of comedians.

Lynet Okumu
