Eric Omondi: Kenyans have an absent dad & a cheap 'Judas'

Social media personality Eric Omondi created quite a stir on May 4 when he led a group of mama mbogas (local vegetable vendors) in a demonstration against the Finance Bill outside the Parliament building.

The protest, which aimed to oppose the bill, resulted in Omondi being briefly detained by the police.

He was later released on bail and took the opportunity to speak to local media about the protest and his ongoing efforts to stop the bill.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eric Omondi arrested outside parliament building after he staged a protest with Mama Mbogas on June 4, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

What it took Eric Omondi to convince Mama Mbogas

Eric Omondi revealed that he did not have to pay the mama mbogas to join the protest. Instead, he simply bought their vegetables and asked them to help him with the demonstration.

“I only demonstrate when it's necessary. Wale ni wamama. Walikuwa tu pale Muthurwa. What I did, I didn’t pay any mama. I just bought those mbogas tupeleke mahali mnisaidie kumwaga pale,” he explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Eric, the protest remained peaceful until the police intervened.

Why Eric Omondi took Mama Mboga's protest outside Parliament

When asked why he chose to demonstrate outside Parliament, Omondi was clear about his intentions. “It is them who pass the law. It is the house that passes these laws na hawa watu walichaguliwa na watu… I know they are planning to pass it because the president has numbers. But we will put up a spirited fight. We will stand against it,” he stated.

Eric Omondi arrested outside parliament building after he staged a protest with Mama Mbogas on June 4, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Omondi emphasised the importance of the people’s power and noted that the voices of the mama mbogas represented millions of Kenyans who were against the bill.

“Don’t underestimate the power of people. I was not one man yesterday. I was with 50 mama mbogas, and those are the voices of millions of mama mbogas. Tuko na wanabodaboda pia.”

Eric Omondi answers Mumias MP Peter Salasya

During his media interaction, Omondi did not hold back his criticism of Mumias MP Peter Salasya, accusing him of betraying the people by supporting the government’s agenda.

“Salasya ndio msaliti number one. Out of all the MPs, he has been to every event with the president. He’s in bed with the government and he has been bought. He becomes the first Judah, the chairman of them all. He's the least person we expected to do this. Na ni pesa kidogo sana amepewa pale,” Omondi said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comedian Eric Omondi Pulse Live Kenya

Omondi remains steadfast in his opposition to the Finance Bill. He stressed that the fight was far from over and announced that more demonstrations would follow.

“Bado mapambano. Jana ilikuwa mama mboga, bodaboda wanakuja,” he declared. Omondi also commended the police for their respectful treatment during his detention.