The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Eric Omondi: Kenyans have an absent dad & a cheap 'Judas'

Lynet Okumu

Eric Omondi maps out next tactic to thwart Finance Bill

Eric Omondi arrested outside parliament building after he staged a protest with Mama Mbogas on June 4, 2024
Eric Omondi arrested outside parliament building after he staged a protest with Mama Mbogas on June 4, 2024
  • Eric Omondi led a demonstration against the Finance Bill outside Parliament
  • He did not pay the mama mbogas to join the protest, but bought their vegetables and asked for their help
  • Omondi emphasised that the people's power was vital and announced that more demonstrations would follow

Recommended articles

Social media personality Eric Omondi created quite a stir on May 4 when he led a group of mama mbogas (local vegetable vendors) in a demonstration against the Finance Bill outside the Parliament building.

The protest, which aimed to oppose the bill, resulted in Omondi being briefly detained by the police.

He was later released on bail and took the opportunity to speak to local media about the protest and his ongoing efforts to stop the bill.

ADVERTISEMENT
Eric Omondi arrested outside parliament building after he staged a protest with Mama Mbogas on June 4, 2024
Eric Omondi arrested outside parliament building after he staged a protest with Mama Mbogas on June 4, 2024 Eric Omondi arrested outside parliament building after he staged a protest with Mama Mbogas on June 4, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Outcry as Eric Omondi exposes alleged brutality by county askaris

Eric Omondi revealed that he did not have to pay the mama mbogas to join the protest. Instead, he simply bought their vegetables and asked them to help him with the demonstration.

“I only demonstrate when it's necessary. Wale ni wamama. Walikuwa tu pale Muthurwa. What I did, I didn’t pay any mama. I just bought those mbogas tupeleke mahali mnisaidie kumwaga pale,” he explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Eric, the protest remained peaceful until the police intervened.

When asked why he chose to demonstrate outside Parliament, Omondi was clear about his intentions. “It is them who pass the law. It is the house that passes these laws na hawa watu walichaguliwa na watu… I know they are planning to pass it because the president has numbers. But we will put up a spirited fight. We will stand against it,” he stated.

Eric Omondi arrested outside parliament building after he staged a protest with Mama Mbogas on June 4, 2024
Eric Omondi arrested outside parliament building after he staged a protest with Mama Mbogas on June 4, 2024 Eric Omondi arrested outside parliament building after he staged a protest with Mama Mbogas on June 4, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Eric Omondi challenges Ruto after rescuing stranded mothers at Pumwani Maternity

ADVERTISEMENT

Omondi emphasised the importance of the people’s power and noted that the voices of the mama mbogas represented millions of Kenyans who were against the bill.

“Don’t underestimate the power of people. I was not one man yesterday. I was with 50 mama mbogas, and those are the voices of millions of mama mbogas. Tuko na wanabodaboda pia.”

During his media interaction, Omondi did not hold back his criticism of Mumias MP Peter Salasya, accusing him of betraying the people by supporting the government’s agenda.

“Salasya ndio msaliti number one. Out of all the MPs, he has been to every event with the president. He’s in bed with the government and he has been bought. He becomes the first Judah, the chairman of them all. He's the least person we expected to do this. Na ni pesa kidogo sana amepewa pale,” Omondi said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comedian Eric Omondi
Comedian Eric Omondi Comedian Eric Omondi Pulse Live Kenya

Omondi remains steadfast in his opposition to the Finance Bill. He stressed that the fight was far from over and announced that more demonstrations would follow.

Bado mapambano. Jana ilikuwa mama mboga, bodaboda wanakuja,” he declared. Omondi also commended the police for their respectful treatment during his detention.

“I want to commend the police. They have been very gentle. I also speak for them. Mi huwaambia wakinishika afanye kazi yake na mi pia nifanye kazi yangu. Walinitreat vizuri sana. I would love to remind them that they are also Kenyans. Nawapenda sana,” he said.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Joyce Gituro momentarily confused as son Jakes teams with Lotan for on-air surprise

Joyce Gituro momentarily confused as son Jakes teams with Lotan for on-air surprise

Eric Omondi: Kenyans have an absent dad & a cheap 'Judas'

Eric Omondi: Kenyans have an absent dad & a cheap 'Judas'

'Without Me' singer, Halsey, feels lucky to be alive after serious health struggle

'Without Me' singer, Halsey, feels lucky to be alive after serious health struggle

Juliani's next big move after Dandora building was demolished

Juliani's next big move after Dandora building was demolished

Billnass talks Nandy's pregnancy & his vision for 10 kids

Billnass talks Nandy's pregnancy & his vision for 10 kids

'Finish Kumalo' hitmaker Tipsy Gee honours Jahmby Koikai with touching song [Video]

'Finish Kumalo' hitmaker Tipsy Gee honours Jahmby Koikai with touching song [Video]

Abel Mutua in trouble for staging a kiss with Sarah Hassan

Abel Mutua in trouble for staging a kiss with Sarah Hassan

Kinoti's planned move to Boston, U.S. & why it never happened

Kinoti's planned move to Boston, U.S. & why it never happened

OPINION: Kenyans, it's time to end online bullying: Targeting Raburu's 'performance' is absurd

OPINION: Kenyans, it's time to end online bullying: Targeting Raburu's 'performance' is absurd

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A collage of Jaguar's rural and city houses

Jaguar's city & rural mansions leave netizens wowed [Photos]

A collage of Peter Miracle Baby when he was still a Mugiithi singer ( left) and Miracle Baby in the church being ordained as a pastor (Right)

Timeline of Peter Miracle Baby's path from Gengetone glory to ordained pastor

Actress Foi Wambui

Foi Wambui's chosen nickname for her new sleek ride

Selector Technix and Jahmby Koikai

5 Jahmby Koikai mixes with Selector Technix that will cement her legacy