Esther Passaris breaks internet with exquisite birthday photo, fans react

As she marks this significant milestone, Esther has shared a heartfelt message on social media, expressing gratitude for the tapestry of her life.

Esther Passaris gratitude & self-reflection as she turns 59

In her short but profound message, Esther Passaris extended her gratitude to God and her parents for the gift of another year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

This gesture reflects the humility and appreciation for life that has defined her journey. It's a reminder that amidst the chaos of daily life, it's crucial to pause and acknowledge the blessings that come our way. Esther's message reinforces the significance of celebrating the journey of life.

Esther Passaris embraces solitude

Esther Passaris emphasised her appreciation for moments of solitude. For her, solitude isn't about loneliness but self-discovery and introspection.

ADVERTISEMENT

This sentiment highlights a crucial aspect of her character, as she is someone who values the quiet moments that provide strength and clarity.

Pulse Live Kenya

Esther Passaris becomes a source of inspiration for those who might feel uncomfortable with solitude, showing that it can be a powerful tool for self-growth.

The power of self-love, according to Esther Passaris

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the most inspiring aspects of Esther's birthday message is her acknowledgment of self-love.

She cherishes being comfortable in her own skin and loving every part of herself. In a world that often pressures individuals to conform to certain standards, Esther's message serves as a reminder that embracing and loving oneself is a fundamental step towards personal happiness and fulfillment.

"Today I celebrate turning 59 with gratitude to God and to my parents. I treasure my memories and moments of solitude. I treasure my family, friends and fans alike. Never taking for granted your love. I treasure being comfortable in my skin and loving all of me," Esther Passaris wrote.

Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris Pulse Live Kenya

Her self-love is evident in the photo she chose to share on her Instagram feed as she celebrated her 59th birthday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mixed reactions on Esther Passaris' choice of attire and posture

However, the world of social media is not always a haven of positivity. Esther Passaris experienced mixed reactions to her birthday post.

Some individuals criticised her choice of photo, deeming it inappropriate for a woman of her age.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

On the other side, there were netizens who were struck by Esther's beauty and seemingly ageless appearance at 59.

They marveled at how youthful and radiant she looked.

Here are some reactions on Esther Passaris' Instagram account

wuod_bato HAPPY BIRTHDAY MUHESH, on a lighter note though! U don't have to expose, we already love and cherish you vile uko mummy. Apa nayo unachoma.

barazaelly Happy birthday to you kiongozi lakini funika mapaja

ADVERTISEMENT