Esther Passaris breaks internet with exquisite birthday photo, fans react

Nairobi Women Representative, Esther Muthoni Passaris, is celebrating her 59th birthday today and she's happy with the turns her life has taken.
Netizens have reacted to a picture Esther Passaris posted to celebrate her 59th birthday; some criticised her attire deeming it inappropriate for a woman of her age, z while others marveled at how radiant she looks
As she marks this significant milestone, Esther has shared a heartfelt message on social media, expressing gratitude for the tapestry of her life.
Esther Passaris gratitude & self-reflection as she turns 59
In her short but profound message, Esther Passaris extended her gratitude to God and her parents for the gift of another year.
This gesture reflects the humility and appreciation for life that has defined her journey. It's a reminder that amidst the chaos of daily life, it's crucial to pause and acknowledge the blessings that come our way. Esther's message reinforces the significance of celebrating the journey of life.
Esther Passaris embraces solitude
Esther Passaris emphasised her appreciation for moments of solitude. For her, solitude isn't about loneliness but self-discovery and introspection.
This sentiment highlights a crucial aspect of her character, as she is someone who values the quiet moments that provide strength and clarity.
Esther Passaris becomes a source of inspiration for those who might feel uncomfortable with solitude, showing that it can be a powerful tool for self-growth.
The power of self-love, according to Esther Passaris
One of the most inspiring aspects of Esther's birthday message is her acknowledgment of self-love.
She cherishes being comfortable in her own skin and loving every part of herself. In a world that often pressures individuals to conform to certain standards, Esther's message serves as a reminder that embracing and loving oneself is a fundamental step towards personal happiness and fulfillment.
"Today I celebrate turning 59 with gratitude to God and to my parents. I treasure my memories and moments of solitude. I treasure my family, friends and fans alike. Never taking for granted your love. I treasure being comfortable in my skin and loving all of me," Esther Passaris wrote.
Her self-love is evident in the photo she chose to share on her Instagram feed as she celebrated her 59th birthday.
Mixed reactions on Esther Passaris' choice of attire and posture
However, the world of social media is not always a haven of positivity. Esther Passaris experienced mixed reactions to her birthday post.
Some individuals criticised her choice of photo, deeming it inappropriate for a woman of her age.
On the other side, there were netizens who were struck by Esther's beauty and seemingly ageless appearance at 59.
They marveled at how youthful and radiant she looked.
Here are some reactions on Esther Passaris' Instagram account
wuod_bato HAPPY BIRTHDAY MUHESH, on a lighter note though! U don't have to expose, we already love and cherish you vile uko mummy. Apa nayo unachoma.
barazaelly Happy birthday to you kiongozi lakini funika mapaja
akinyimunene Happy birthday. You make 59 look so easy
