Eve Mungai back online, explains reason for disappearance

Eve who had disappeared from the online social platform for a better part of Thursday, September 29 said she needed to reduce activities in her account as she suspected a shadow ban.

“Thank you to everyone who reached out when I was away nothing was happening, I deactivated my account coz I suspected it had a shadow ban, I decided to take a break to reduce activities,” Eve said after reactivating her account.

A shadow ban is when a social media user's posts are blocked from being visible to other users without their knowledge.

Director Trevor acquires a car for his father

Eve Mungai’s boyfriend Director Trevor on the other hand has a reason to be proud after he bought his father a new toyota harrier.

Director Trevor shared the new development saying, “A new baby for our dad.”

The Toyota Harrier comes after at time when Eve and Trevor receved backlash from netizens who said the two were flourishing yet were not helping their parents.

This came after Eve Mungai shared a photo of her mother which caught the eye of a number of their followers.

“You have money but can’t renovate your mother’s house, build your mother a better house,” one of the comments from the social media user read.

As Director Trevor acquired the new ride for his father, another content creator Nicholas Kioko was happy to acquire his first car.

“Thank You Lord for this gift,” Kioko wrote on his social media posing next to the vehicle.

The new acquisition added to the list of achievements the YouTuber is making, on September 20, Kioko shared a video of his house that is under construction.