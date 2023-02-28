Nasra Yusuff's essential marriage advice for brides-to-be

Speaking in an interview with Oga Obinna on the 'KulaCooler' show on February 27, Nasra said that the scripted part feels good during the first stages of marriage, but slowly fades as you progress.

"The scripted part ni kuzuri you guys. Mnaamka asubuhi, mnaulizana uko aje. Yeye ndo anakutengenezea food. Wewe kazi yako ni kukaa tu hivi ukimwangalia.

(The scripted part is nice. You wake up in the morning with warm greetings as you sit and watch him make the food)," Nasra stated.

According to Nasra, ladies looking to get married should bear in mind that men are all the same, adding that marriage is different from what many girls envision.

Nasra's comments come just months after she announced her separation from her husband, Director Rashid.

In November 2022, Nasra took to her Instagram page to share news about the end of her marriage.

In the post, Nasra disclosed that her relationship with Rashid made her lose friends and family and even got constant criticism from society.

She, however, did not reveal the reason behind their separation.

Nasra's view on polygamy

Nasra also touched on the topic of polygamy on the 'KulaCooler' show. She stated that men do not have a problem marrying numerous wives, as they are born polygamous.

She even said she would not mind if her husband had a second wife, although she cannot love more than one person.

"Men can love two women and more at the same time. Mimi, I can't. Ntaconcentrate na wewe mmoja" Nasra said.

However, Nasra stated that a man should only marry two or more wives if he can provide for them equally.

Nasra still coping with losing baby

She also spoke about her miscarriage, which still affects her daily endeavours.

"I don't know how I coped with it, I am still coping", Nasra responded.

