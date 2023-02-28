ADVERTISEMENT
Nasra Yusuff's essential marriage advice for brides-to-be

Lynet Okumu

Nasra Yusuff and her husband, Director Rashid, separated in November 2022.

Nasra Yusuff
Nasra Yusuff

Former Churchill Show comedian Nasra Yusuff has expressed her sentiments on marriage, advising ladies intending to get married to know it has two sides, scripted and unscripted.

Speaking in an interview with Oga Obinna on the 'KulaCooler' show on February 27, Nasra said that the scripted part feels good during the first stages of marriage, but slowly fades as you progress.

"The scripted part ni kuzuri you guys. Mnaamka asubuhi, mnaulizana uko aje. Yeye ndo anakutengenezea food. Wewe kazi yako ni kukaa tu hivi ukimwangalia.

(The scripted part is nice. You wake up in the morning with warm greetings as you sit and watch him make the food)," Nasra stated.

Nasra Yusuff
Nasra Yusuff Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Nasra Yusuff delivers food aid, speaks out against negligent North Eastern leaders

According to Nasra, ladies looking to get married should bear in mind that men are all the same, adding that marriage is different from what many girls envision.

Nasra's comments come just months after she announced her separation from her husband, Director Rashid.

In November 2022, Nasra took to her Instagram page to share news about the end of her marriage.

Churchill show’s Nasra Yusuff and ex-husband Rashid
Churchill show’s Nasra Yusuff and ex-husband Rashid Churchill show’s Nasra Yusuff weds longtime Boyfriend Rashid Pulse Live Kenya

In the post, Nasra disclosed that her relationship with Rashid made her lose friends and family and even got constant criticism from society.

She, however, did not reveal the reason behind their separation.

Nasra also touched on the topic of polygamy on the 'KulaCooler' show. She stated that men do not have a problem marrying numerous wives, as they are born polygamous.

She even said she would not mind if her husband had a second wife, although she cannot love more than one person.

"Men can love two women and more at the same time. Mimi, I can't. Ntaconcentrate na wewe mmoja" Nasra said.

Comedian Nasra Yusuff
Comedian Nasra Yusuff Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Which lie? - Nasra Yusuf responds after Sh59K breakfast bill went viral

However, Nasra stated that a man should only marry two or more wives if he can provide for them equally.

She also spoke about her miscarriage, which still affects her daily endeavours.

"I don't know how I coped with it, I am still coping", Nasra responded.

Churchill Show comedian Nasra Yusuf
Churchill Show comedian Nasra Yusuf Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Churchill Show comedian Nasra loses unborn baby, pens heartfelt message

In July 2022, the comedian shared on social media that she had suffered a miscarriage a few weeks after she announced she was expectant.

Lynet Okumu
