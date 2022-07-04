Churchill Show comedian Nasra loses unborn baby, pens heartfelt message

Nasra expressed that she was heartbroken by the loss and described it as the saddest day of her adult life.

“Losing my little angel before I even met him/her makes it even harder to process I was way too excited for this journey, I had everything, from the name to the sort of life he/she would have all figured out in my mind…ooh how I wish I just saw your little face, my baby,” the comedian shared.

Nasra said she hoped that the baby could feel all the love from herself, her husband, friends and family.

She also thanked Rashid for supporting her and being there for her despite experiencing the same grief.

“And finally they say everything happens for a reason and I do agree, because, during this difficult process, I got to see what kind of a man I was really married to…manze This man was broken, I'd never seen him that sad, but still, he chose to be strong for me, comforting me when he also needed to be comforted and going above and beyond to ensure that I got the best treatment…

“His constant reassurance that "babe Niko hapa, we will go through this pamoja and tutakuwa sawa pamoja "meant a lot..hey babe, I appreciate you more now and I love you more now, and I'll always choose you above anyone and anything, I always have and I always will,” Nasra penned a message to her hubby.

Nasra Yusuff and Rashid officiated their union through a private wedding ceremony in April 2021.

Rashid and Nasra are both comedians on Churchill show.

