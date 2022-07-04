RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

Churchill Show comedian Nasra loses unborn baby, pens heartfelt message

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

Nasra Yusuff expressed love for her husband for supporting and being there for her despite experiencing the grief too

Churchill Show comedian Nasra Yusuf loses unborn baby
Churchill Show comedian Nasra Yusuf loses unborn baby

Comedian and content creator Nasra Yusuff has said that she suffered a miscarriage weeks after announcing that she was expecting her first baby with her husband Director Rashid.

Recommended articles

Nasra expressed that she was heartbroken by the loss and described it as the saddest day of her adult life.

Losing my little angel before I even met him/her makes it even harder to process I was way too excited for this journey, I had everything, from the name to the sort of life he/she would have all figured out in my mind…ooh how I wish I just saw your little face, my baby,” the comedian shared.

Churchill show comedians Nasra Yusuff & hubby expecting their 1st child together
Churchill show comedians Nasra Yusuff & hubby expecting their 1st child together Churchill show comedians Nasra Yusuff & hubby expecting their 1st child together Pulse Live Kenya

Nasra said she hoped that the baby could feel all the love from herself, her husband, friends and family.

She also thanked Rashid for supporting her and being there for her despite experiencing the same grief.

And finally they say everything happens for a reason and I do agree, because, during this difficult process, I got to see what kind of a man I was really married to…manze This man was broken, I'd never seen him that sad, but still, he chose to be strong for me, comforting me when he also needed to be comforted and going above and beyond to ensure that I got the best treatment…

His constant reassurance that "babe Niko hapa, we will go through this pamoja and tutakuwa sawa pamoja "meant a lot..hey babe, I appreciate you more now and I love you more now, and I'll always choose you above anyone and anything, I always have and I always will,” Nasra penned a message to her hubby.

Nasra Yusuff and Rashid officiated their union through a private wedding ceremony in April 2021.

Churchill show’s Nasra Yusuff weds longtime Boyfriend Rashid
Churchill show’s Nasra Yusuff weds longtime Boyfriend Rashid Churchill show’s Nasra Yusuff weds longtime Boyfriend Rashid Pulse Live Kenya

Nasra mentioned that she got married to her best friend (Rashid) on April 25, 2021. Rashid and Nasra are both comedians on Churchill show.

“Oh yeah guys, on the 25th of april 2021 I got married to my best friend!!!😍😍😍💕💕💕💕💕💕😍” said Nasra Yusuff.

The two got engaged on February 18, 2021.

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Churchill Show comedian Nasra loses unborn baby, pens heartfelt message

Churchill Show comedian Nasra loses unborn baby, pens heartfelt message

Willis Raburu proposes to his expectant girlfriend Ivy Namu [Video]

Willis Raburu proposes to his expectant girlfriend Ivy Namu [Video]

Kenyan non-mainstream creators treated to 2-day residency at Google

Kenyan non-mainstream creators treated to 2-day residency at Google

Taylor Swift is reportedly engaged

Taylor Swift is reportedly engaged

Tina Kaggia ends her stay at Nation FM

Tina Kaggia ends her stay at Nation FM

3 reasons why you should apply lime juice on your face

3 reasons why you should apply lime juice on your face

Regina Daniels and hubby welcome 2nd child

Regina Daniels and hubby welcome 2nd child

Comedian Professor Hamo welcomes newborn baby into his family [Photo]

Comedian Professor Hamo welcomes newborn baby into his family [Photo]

Women who cook with firewood, charcoal, or kerosene are 50% more likely to be depressed, according to a new study

Women who cook with firewood, charcoal, or kerosene are 50% more likely to be depressed, according to a new study

Trending

Regina Daniels and hubby welcome 2nd child

Regina Daniels and her wealthy husband, Prince Ned Nwoko [nstagram/greatprincened]

5 things you should never do to please a woman

5 things you should never do to please a woman. [insider]

Here are 7 things your partner does not need to know about you

Here are things you really should not be talking to your partner about. [Credit: Black Excellence]

Comedian Professor Hamo welcomes newborn baby into his family [Photo]

Comedian Professor Hamo welcomes newborn baby into his family [Photo]