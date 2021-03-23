Celebrated Media Personality Eric Njoka has landed a new job as a News Anchor at Zee Media Corporation Limited, India’s largest news network.

An excited Njoka shared the good news via his social media platforms by changing all his profiles to reflect his new job description at Zee Media.

Zee Media Corporation Ltd (ZMCL)- is India’s largest news network that touches the lives of over 150 million Indians through a clutch of national and regional news channels.

“It happens, when you keep at it…See you on the other side”.

It’s up to you to shape your Destiny. Never stop trying and dreaming. It happens. Here is to new titles” reads Eric Njoka’s announcement upon joining Zee Media.

Njoka’s new role attracted lots of congratulatory message for his followers and colleagues in the media industry, who wished him well as he starts a new journey with Zee Media.

The TV Personality (Njoka) joins Zee Media months after he was axed from Mediamax owned Station K24, in a retrenchment that swept clean the entire newsroom.

Fired Entire Newsroom

In June last year, K24 fired its entire newsroom via a text message that was sent to the employees by the human resources manager Maureen Wandera.

The text message was based on a redundancy notice issued to Mediamax employees on May 21st, 2020.

“I am contacting you with regards to the redundancy notice issued on 21st of May 2020. The notice period has expired. Unfortunately, your position has been affected by way of redundancy. I would like to invite you to Emory Hotel in Kileleshwa tomorrow, Monday 22nd at 8:55am to discuss what this means to your employment. When you get to the hotel kindly ask for me. We thank you for your indulgence and cooperation in this matter.” reads the message.

