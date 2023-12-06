Big Ted reveals his State House pay, dispels high salary assumptions

Big Ted, who is now the Consul-General in the USA based in Los Angeles, disclosed that his net salary during his time at State House was a modest Sh80,000, dispelling the misconception of lucrative earnings.

Contrary to the assumption of substantial pay, Big Ted shared that during the initial two years of his State House employment, he went without any remuneration.

However, he chose to persevere rather than resort to embezzling public funds or quitting, emphasising his commitment to a broader vision.

"I had the option to steal, but I always say, this is my 28th year hustling in this industry. I don't have time for theft. Secondly, I had the option to quit, but regardless, I said I wanted to go for the bigger picture," he revealed during an interview on Iko Nini

Big Ted highlighted that his previous involvement in running an events company before joining State House played a crucial role in sustaining him during the period without pay.

Despite the challenges, he remained content and focused on achieving more significant goals, particularly learning from his then-boss, former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

"I sit with the president almost every day, thinking about what I can benefit from this position, and one day I told him I want to stop being a follower," Big Ted explained.

In dispelling the idea of special privileges associated with State House jobs, Big Ted clarified that salaries are determined by the job group, emphasising the government's efforts in harmonizing salaries.

