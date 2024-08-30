Fans, celebrities console Mr Seed after loss of his mother

Popular Kenyan singer Mr Seed is mourning the loss of his beloved mother, as he recently announced her passing on social media.

In a heartfelt message to his followers, the gospel artist expressed his deep sorrow and enduring love for his mother.

"Rest now my love 💔💔 I will love you forever," Mr Seed wrote, encapsulating the profound grief that comes with losing a parent.

Mr Seed's mother's struggles

Before her passing, Mr Seed had openly shared the challenges his mother was facing, detailing her health struggles and the toll it took on him and his family.

In a previous social media post, the singer revealed the emotional and physical burden of trying to find the best medical care for his mother.

“I have been in and out of different hospitals for 1 and a half years trying kutafutia my mum matibabu... it is so heartbreaking seeing our mum suffer every day 💔💔,” he wrote.

Despite the difficult circumstances, Mr Seed remained hopeful and steadfast in his faith, often sharing messages of prayer and gratitude for those who were supporting his mother’s care.

“But still God is faithful and we are hoping and praying for her healing... all the nurses and doctors that are working day and night, God bless you guys,” he added, expressing his appreciation for the medical professionals who tended to his mother.

A community in mourning

Mr Seed’s announcement has touched many, with friends, fans, and fellow artists in the industry rallying to offer their condolences and support during this difficult time.

The outpouring of sympathy highlights the strong sense of community that surrounds the artist, as many have shared messages of love and encouragement on social media.

The singer also took a moment to thank those who had assisted in the challenging process of transporting his mother for treatment.

The passing of Mr Seed’s mother marks a significant and painful chapter in his life.

