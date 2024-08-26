The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Mr Seed pleads for prayers amid mothers' health struggle

Lynet Okumu

According to Mr Seed, his mother has been battling illness since last year and has now been hospitalised in Eldoret.

Kenyan gospel singer Mr Seed has reached out to his fans, asking for prayers for his mother, who has been admitted to the hospital.

While Mr Seed did not specify the exact nature of his mother's illness, he shared that her condition is serious and has been ongoing since last year.

On August 26, Mr Seed, took to social media to share a video where he opened up about his mother’s health struggles.

ADVERTISEMENT
Kenyan singer Mr Seed
Kenyan singer Mr Seed Pulse Live Kenya

In the video, he explained that her health problems began last year and have since led to numerous complications. The situation recently became an emergency, prompting multiple hospital visits and transfers.

“Mum has been sick since last year and has had many complications. It became an emergency. I have been in and out of Nairobi hospitals… She was transferred to Eldoret,” Mr Seed said in the video, visibly distressed.

Below the video, the 'Dawa Ya Baridi', hitmaker posted a heartfelt caption expressing the emotional toll that his mother’s illness has taken on him and his family.

ADVERTISEMENT

He described the past year and a half as a challenging time, filled with frequent hospital visits as they sought treatment for his mother. Despite the hardships, Mr Seed expressed his faith and hope for her recovery.

I have been in and out of different hospitals for one and a half years trying to find treatment for my mum. It is so heartbreaking seeing our mum suffer every day... but still, God is faithful and we are hoping and praying for her healing. She is now admitted at Luton Hospital, and they are really taking good care of her. To all the nurses and doctors working day and night, God bless you guys ,” he wrote.

Mr Seed ended his message with a plea to his fans, asking them to join him in prayer for his mother’s healing. He acknowledged the seriousness of her condition but maintained a hopeful outlook, relying on the power of faith and community support.

Guys, help us in prayers. Her situation is not that good, but we are praying for healing,” Mr Seed added.

Kenyan singer Mr Seed
Kenyan singer Mr Seed Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Since Mr Seed shared the news, his fans and friends from the music industry have flooded social media with messages of support and encouragement.

Many have promised to stand with Mr Seed’s family in prayer, expressing their hopes for a quick and full recovery for his mother.

Messages of “quick recovery” and “praying for healing” have been common among the responses, with many people sending their best wishes to Mr Seed and his family.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

