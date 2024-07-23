The sports category has moved to a new website.

Netizens urge Mr Seed to protect wife Nimo's dignity amid baby mama clash

Lynet Okumu

Netizens advise Mr Seed to stop embarrassing wife Nimo after social media spat with baby mama

A collage showing images of singer Mr Seed and his baby mama Elizabeth Sonia
A collage showing images of singer Mr Seed and his baby mama Elizabeth Sonia
  • Gospel singer Mr Seed and his baby mama Elizabeth Sonia are in the spotlight after a song seemingly aimed at dissing an ex-lover.
  • The song 'Ex Wangu' has sparked a conversation on social media, particularly on TikTok, with lyrics that caught attention and reactions.
  • Elizabeth Sonia responded to the song in her Instagram stories, hinting at a potential diss track and fueling the public feud.

Gospel singer Mr. Seed and his baby mama, Elizabeth Sonia, are back in the spotlight after Mr Seed featured in a song seemingly aimed at dissing an ex-lover.

The two, who have had ongoing issues, took to social media to express their feelings, sparking a conversation among netizens.

On July 17, singer Alfajiri released a new single titled 'Ex Wangu', featuring Mr Seed.

Singer Mr Seed's baby mama Elizabeth Sonia (Instagram)
Singer Mr Seed's baby mama Elizabeth Sonia (Instagram) Singer Mr Seed's baby mama Elizabeth Sonia (Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Nimo answers Mr Seed's question on why she came back after dumping him

The upbeat track has quickly become a trend on social media, particularly on TikTok. The song offers a refreshing take on breakups, telling the story of an ex-partner moving on with an older white man. In the song, the singers wish their exes well and pray for their happiness.

Mr Seed has actively promoted the song on his social media accounts, posting videos of himself dancing and singing along to the catchy tune.

Lyrics from the song, such as "Ex wangu andate mtu fake mtu sura mbaya...Kumbe mzungu mzee, alipata mzungu mzee," have garnered attention and sparked reactions.

Moses Owino Mr Seed
Moses Owino Mr Seed Moses Owino Mr Seed Pulse Live Kenya

Although Mr Seed did not direct the song at anyone specific, it seems to have caught the attention of his baby mama, Elizabeth Sonia.

She took to her Instagram stories to respond in a way that suggested she was addressing the song.

In her posts, she wrote, "Heri wazungu wazee wanalea watoto sio wao," and added another post saying, "Shida ya wazee is you have older step kids... Janadenoni my stepdaughter."

Elizabeth also humorously hinted at releasing her own diss track, further fueling the public feud.

Singer Mr Seed's baby mama Elizabeth Sonia (Instagram)
Singer Mr Seed's baby mama Elizabeth Sonia (Instagram) Singer Mr Seed's baby mama Elizabeth Sonia (Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Elizabeth Sonia's message to Mr Seed after accusing him of being a deadbeat dad

Mr. Seed did not waste time responding to Elizabeth's posts.

Although he did not mention her name directly, he posted a message advising his ex that it was not out of bad intentions, saying, "Dear ex, it's nothing personal, nakuombea maulana," accompanied by laughing emojis.

The father of two also went ahead to ask his fans when they would want him to drop the video of the song.

Singer Mr Seed's baby mama Elizabeth Sonia (Instagram)
Singer Mr Seed's baby mama Elizabeth Sonia (Instagram) Singer Mr Seed's baby mama Elizabeth Sonia (Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Mr Seed applauds Nimo's resilience in tough times

Netizens have expressed mixed reactions to the exchange between Mr. Seed and Elizabeth Sonia. Some feel that Mr Seed has crossed a line and is embarrassing his wife, Nimo Gachuiri.

They have advised the musician to stop embarrassing his wife, considering how patient she has been with him during difficult times. Meanhwile others see it as a tactic to promote the song.

In 2023, Elizabeth Sonia accused Mr Seed of being a deadbeat dad, claiming he was not involved in his son's life.

Gospel singer and content creator Nimo Gachuiri an her hubby Mr Seed
Gospel singer and content creator Nimo Gachuiri an her hubby Mr Seed Gospel singer and content creator Nimo Gachuiri with her hubby Mr Seed Pulse Live Kenya
Mr Seed, however, maintained that he respects his baby mama and does not want to discuss their personal lives in public.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
