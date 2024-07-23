Netizens urge Mr Seed to protect wife Nimo's dignity amid baby mama clash

Gospel singer Mr. Seed and his baby mama, Elizabeth Sonia, are back in the spotlight after Mr Seed featured in a song seemingly aimed at dissing an ex-lover.

The two, who have had ongoing issues, took to social media to express their feelings, sparking a conversation among netizens.

Mr Seed's song triggers baby mama

ADVERTISEMENT

On July 17, singer Alfajiri released a new single titled 'Ex Wangu', featuring Mr Seed.

Singer Mr Seed's baby mama Elizabeth Sonia (Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

The upbeat track has quickly become a trend on social media, particularly on TikTok. The song offers a refreshing take on breakups, telling the story of an ex-partner moving on with an older white man. In the song, the singers wish their exes well and pray for their happiness.

Mr Seed has actively promoted the song on his social media accounts, posting videos of himself dancing and singing along to the catchy tune.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lyrics from the song, such as "Ex wangu andate mtu fake mtu sura mbaya...Kumbe mzungu mzee, alipata mzungu mzee," have garnered attention and sparked reactions.

Moses Owino Mr Seed Pulse Live Kenya

Mr Seeds baby mama reacts after his latest song

Although Mr Seed did not direct the song at anyone specific, it seems to have caught the attention of his baby mama, Elizabeth Sonia.

She took to her Instagram stories to respond in a way that suggested she was addressing the song.

ADVERTISEMENT

In her posts, she wrote, "Heri wazungu wazee wanalea watoto sio wao," and added another post saying, "Shida ya wazee is you have older step kids... Janadenoni my stepdaughter."

Elizabeth also humorously hinted at releasing her own diss track, further fueling the public feud.

Singer Mr Seed's baby mama Elizabeth Sonia (Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

Mr Seed's response

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Seed did not waste time responding to Elizabeth's posts.

Although he did not mention her name directly, he posted a message advising his ex that it was not out of bad intentions, saying, "Dear ex, it's nothing personal, nakuombea maulana," accompanied by laughing emojis.

The father of two also went ahead to ask his fans when they would want him to drop the video of the song.

Singer Mr Seed's baby mama Elizabeth Sonia (Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Public reaction

Netizens have expressed mixed reactions to the exchange between Mr. Seed and Elizabeth Sonia. Some feel that Mr Seed has crossed a line and is embarrassing his wife, Nimo Gachuiri.

They have advised the musician to stop embarrassing his wife, considering how patient she has been with him during difficult times. Meanhwile others see it as a tactic to promote the song.

In 2023, Elizabeth Sonia accused Mr Seed of being a deadbeat dad, claiming he was not involved in his son's life.

Gospel singer and content creator Nimo Gachuiri with her hubby Mr Seed Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT