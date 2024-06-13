The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

Nimo answers Mr Seed's question on why she came back after dumping him

Lynet Okumu

Nimo Gachuiri explains her reasons for dumping and reuniting with her husband Mr Seed

Gospel singer and content creator Nimo Gachuiri an her hubby Mr Seed
Kenyan singer Mr Seed and his wife, Nimo Gachuri, recently discussed their marriage journey.

During a conversation on June 13, the couple discussed various aspects of their marriage, focusing on why Nimo used to leave Mr. Seed, only to return later.

Mr Seed directly asked Nimo why she used to dump him repeatedly and later came back. Nimo’s response was loving, shedding light on the dying love she has for him.

"For so many reasons... By the way, you are such a good and calm person," Nimo began. "I feel like even if I served you food with mud on the plate, you would eat it without complaining. You never diminish me, complain, or bring any outside issues home. You are always at peace, honestly. That's why I go and come back. I leave but I return for the peace," Nimo said.

Gospel singer and content creator Nimo Gachuiri with her hubby Mr Seed
READ: Nimo Gachuiri lectures hubby Mr Seed after his comments about polygamy

Nimo:

Nimo went on to explain that their bond has grown stronger over the years, surpassing the connection they had when they first met.

"I feel more connected to you than when we first met. We have been through so many stages of each other's lives, and we are almost at 10 years. The emotions are stronger, and I have gotten used to you. I basically feel like you are my family."

She acknowledged Mr. Seed's role in holding their family together, particularly highlighting his financial acumen, kindness, and selflessness.

"You are really good with finances. You are very kind and selfless. You are such a great dad. You do a lot of things that many people would not do. I love you for who you are."

Gospel singer and content creator Nimo Gachuiri
READ: Mr Seed sends earnest apology to angry wife after controversial polygamy remarks

Nimo expressed her gratitude for Mr Seed's support and commitment, especially during challenging times.

"We've had so many hard times, but I am thankful that you are always firm in fighting for us and our relationship. We've never gotten to the point where we have given up on each other. You really try so hard to make sure we are fine."

She commended him for always coming after her whenever she walked away. "That is commendable because not everybody goes after you when you walk away. You have never failed to come after me."

Nimo Gachuiri
READ: Mr Seed opens up about depression after accident disrupted his life

Mr Seed acknowledged Nimo's love and appreciated her for sticking with him.

"The fact that you have been there for me, supporting me, showing me love, and being there for my people and family is the best thing."

As the couple approaches a decade together, their journey is marked by growth, resilience, and a deepening connection.

Gospel singer and content creator Nimo Gachuiri with her hubby Mr Seed
Despite the ups and downs, Nimo and Mr Seed have managed to navigate their relationship with grace and determination.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
