Emotions run high as family, Gospel ministers bid farewell to Florence Robert [Video]

On May 17 family, friends, and fellow gospel ministers gathered to bid farewell to one of Kenya's most cherished gospel artists, Florence Robert in Migori County.

The respected music minister passed away on April 30, 2024, after a brief illness, leaving behind a legacy of inspiration and devotion.

Notable attendees at Florence Robert's funeral

The funeral service, filled with emotional tributes and heartfelt prayers, saw the community and family members recalling the impactful life of Florence.

Florence Robert's influence extended beyond her immediate community to touch numerous lives across the region.

Her commitment to gospel music and her faith were evident in the outpouring of grief and respect at her funeral.

People from all walks of life, including from Nairobi, Kisumu, Uganda, and even Tanzania, gathered to witness the final journey of Florence Robert.

Notable attendees included political leaders and top Luo Gospel musicians like Christine Otieno, John Okidi, Nyar Canaan, Eunice Ogoma, Carol David, Esther William, Fred Omondi, Dorothy Awuor, Pheobe Moses, Lydia Okeyo, and producers such as Wuod Fibi, who came to pay their respects and celebrate her life.

Florence Robert's dad mourns daughter

Her father, from Sindo, Homabay County, was among the many mourners. He shared his deep sorrow and the void Florence's departure has left in his life and the community.

Despite his grief, he took a moment to address and clarify certain rumours surrounding Florence's personal life.

In his tribute, Mr Julius addressed misconceptions regarding Florence's family life. He clarified that contrary to some claims, Florence and her husband did not have biological children.

"I thank God for this opportunity to send off my daughter Florence. I felt so tired but if I just sat down and didn't talk then there would be question marks on why I hadn't spoken. There are so many issues because I might pass the boundary. I have heard a lot of issues that if I speak on might bring conflicts," he said.

Florence Robert's dad on peace & family

Florence's dad also spoke about the importance of maintaining peace and family bonds, despite the challenges that may arise.

"God has taken away his minister. The things might be so many but most of them might not be true. However, I have a few that I must speak on for me to find peace. I did not like them," he expressed, urging everyone to focus on peace and reconciliation.

He reassured Florence's husband of his continued love and respect, regardless of future circumstances.

"God will bless you with another wife, and if He does, I will still hold you in high regard because we are family. We loved you, people. Let’s maintain peace," he stated, highlighting the enduring strength of familial love.