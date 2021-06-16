Former K24 News Anchor Ahmed Juma Bhalo lands new TV Job

In a number of social media updates, an excited Bhalo mentioned that soon he will be anchoring Swahili news on the State Broadcaster.

The media personality also noted that people have been asking his whereabouts, since parting ways with the Mediamax owned TV station K24.

“Wengi mumekuwa mukiniuliza, 'AJB siku hizi uko wapi hatukuoni kwenye TV?' Sasa ni rasmi kuwa nimejiunga na Shirika la Kitaifa la Utangazaji nchini Kenya @kbc_television na hivi karibuni nitaanza kuwasomea tena habari za #kiswahili katika @kbcchannel1 InshaAllah. Mungu hashuki.Suit @lugo_collection

Redundancy notice

In October 2019, Bhalo penned down a farewell message to his K24 viewers, after the station retrenched a good number of its employees, in the quest to cut down costs.

“Hakuna kilichokua na mwanzo kikakosa mwisho. Tarehe 30/10/2019 ilikua siku yangu ya mwisho ya safari yangu kama mwanahabari wa @k24tv kufuatia mabadiliko yanayopania 'kuboresha' kampuni hiyo. Shukran kwenu nyote muliofanikisha safari yangu ya miaka 4 katika kituo hicho. Allah akipenda tutaonana kwingine. Daima alipangalo Mungu hakuna wa kulipangua. #Anchor001 @houseofbhalo,” said Ahmed Bhalo.

Mediamax issued a redundancy notice on 30th September 2019, sending home more than a 100 employees.

At the station, Bhalo, who used to host K24 Wikendi alongside Mwanaisha Chidzuga, who was also shown the door at that particular time (2019).

Fired Twice

In March 2021, Bhalo disclosed that he was fired twice by Mediamax owned TV Station K24 in an encouragement note addressed to Shaffie Weru.

“Mimi nilifutwa kazi mara 2 na @K24Tv. Nimejifunza vitu 2: Kwanza, ukiajiriwa mahali usijisahau na kuchukulia kampuni kama ya babako. Hata kwa babako unaweza futwa. Pili, kuachishwa kazi sio mwisho wa maisha. Kaangu Shaffie kila la kheri” wrote Ahmed Juma Bhalo.

Contracts

However, since exiting K24, Bhalo has been on contract with a number of Organizations. In March 2020 he joined the Aviation industry on a managerial role. He worked for an aviation college stationed at Wilson Airport for a month and a half before exiting after effects of Covid-19 downed on his employer.

In July 2020, he again joined RichLand properties Limited (Real Estate) as the head of Marketing department., but did not stay long at the company.