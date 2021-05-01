Konde Music Worldwide CEO, Harmonize is making headlines again after his latest stint in covering up a tattoo he got of ex-girlfriend, Frida Kajala.
Harmonize replaces his ex-Girlfriend's tattoo 'K' with Konde Gang
The two got matching tattoos after going public with their relationship
In a post seen by Pulse Live, the Attitude singer replaced the tattoo he had of Kajala’s name initial ‘K’ with ‘Konde Gang’.
Konde Boy and Kajala had gone public with their affair and the two got matching tattoos of their name initials; ‘K’ for Harmonize and ‘H’ for Kajala.
The two had dated for two months before confirming their break-up.
Notorious for tattoos, Konde Boy also had his ex, Sarah Michelotti name tattooed on his arm as well as WCB President, Diamond Platnumz.
