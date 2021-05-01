Harmonize replaces his ex-Girlfriend's tattoo 'K' with Konde Gang

In a post seen by Pulse Live, the Attitude singer replaced the tattoo he had of Kajala’s name initial ‘K’ with ‘Konde Gang’.

Harmonize Kajala matching tattoos Pulse Live Kenya

Konde Boy and Kajala had gone public with their affair and the two got matching tattoos of their name initials; ‘K’ for Harmonize and ‘H’ for Kajala.

The two had dated for two months before confirming their break-up.