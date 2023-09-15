Frida Kajala's Biography: Age, ex-husband & working with the late Steve Kanumba

Background and education

Frida Kajala Masanja, born on July 23, 1983, prefers to keep information about her parents under wraps. Nonetheless, it is evident that she received a quality education.

Kajala excelled in her high school studies and proudly earned her diploma from a reputable local private school in Tanzania.

Furthermore, numerous sources have confirmed her commitment to pursuing higher education at the university level.

Acting career

Kajala embarked on her acting journey quite some time ago, accumulating an impressive resume of roles in numerous Tanzanian movies.

Along her cinematic path, she has shared the screen with renowned figures like Wema Sepetu, one of her closest friends, and the late Steven Kanumba.

Frida has graced the Tanzanian film industry with her talent, featuring in a range of popular movies that have earned her recognition and a devoted fan base. Some of her notable works include 'Kijiji Cha Tambua Haki,' 'Basilisa,' 'Jeraha la Moyo,' 'Devils Kingdom,' and 'Vita Baridi.'

Her talents were recognised in 2016 when Kajala clinched the East African Television award in the Best TV Personality category, further solidifying her status in the industry.

Family and relationships

Kajala's first husband is none other than P Funk Majani, a prominent music producer in the Tanzanian music industry.

Together, they share a child named Paula Kajala, who has been causing quite a stir among admirers.

Paula was previously involved with Rayvanny, but their relationship came to an end due to a misunderstanding.

Kajala's romantic journey also included a period with Bongo Flava sensation Harmonize.

Their love story had its share of ups and downs, with Harmonize initially seeking forgiveness after their breakup.

However, their reconciliation was short-lived, leading to another separation. In the aftermath, the two have engaged in a heated online feud, trading allegations and attempting to tarnish each other's reputations.

During an interview with Radio Citizen in April, Frida openly acknowledged that she had moved on from her breakup with Harmonize and was presently in a new relationship.

"Yes, I am over it... Niko na mtu anatoka Kenya. (Yes, I am over it... I am with someone from Kenya)," Kajala shared.

However, she remained guarded when it came to divulging detailed information about her current partner, only mentioning that he held a prominent position within Kenyan politics.

