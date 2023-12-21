The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
NTV's Fridah Mwaka reflects on the humble beginnings of her fashion house

Amos Robi

Mwaka's fashion house has grown so big that she even tailors her outfits for news bulletins

Fridah Mwaka is a familiar name to TV enthusiasts, and the NTV Swahili news anchor has gained popularity for her mastery of the Swahili language and unique anchoring style.

Her chemistry with co-anchor Lofti Matambo has led many to speculate that the two are a TV couple due to their natural rapport.

Beyond her role as a news and media personality, Mwaka has carved a niche for herself with a unique sense of fashion.

Her style, both on and off the screen, has captivated many, drawing admiration for the trendy pieces she wears.

Surprisingly, many are unaware that Mwaka is often the brains behind the fashion choices she showcases. The TV star has harboured a deep-rooted love for fashion design since long before she entered the media industry.

During her early days as a radio presenter, she managed to balance her radio job and fashion design, a skill that is now paying off immensely.

Reflecting on her journey, Mwaka expressed satisfaction that her dreams have become a reality.

According to her, courage is the key to pursuing and achieving one's dreams, a truth she can personally attest to.

"All our dreams can come true if we have the courage to pursue them! Let's throw it back to how House of Kichuna started.

"This was me back in 2017. After radio presentation at Kubamba Radio, I would run back to my paradise and happily design outfits for my clients. Today I can proudly say it can only be God!" she shared on her Instagram.

In a previous interview, the former KTN News anchor disclosed that she learned tailoring from her mother and started creating her designs.

Even when she entered the media industry, the multi-talented news anchor continued to design the clothes she wore on air.

"I learned tailoring from my mother, who taught me how to be self-dependent. After campus, I set up the House of Kichuna, and that's where I make the outfits I wear on-air," she revealed.

The fashion line has garnered a substantial clientele, who appreciate Mwaka's sense of style and her commitment to looking good.

Besides media and fashion, Mwaka is also a talented singer and has even released a collaboration with her co-anchor Lofti Matambo dubbed 'Weh Corona'

Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
