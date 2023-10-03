The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Gidi's 'Patanisho' call ends abruptly as furious man accuses him of collusion with wife

Lynet Okumu

Kimeturamba! Radio Jambo presenter Gidi forced to end reconciliation call prematurely after the husband claimed that the radio host was secretly working with his wife.

Radio Jambo presenter Gidi
Kenyan radio presenter Gidi Ogidi found himself in a challenging situation as he attempted to reconcile a couple who had been married for five years.

Winfred Auma, a 23-year-old woman, reached out to Gidi seeking assistance in reconciling with her husband, Benjamin Omondi, 34, who she left in June of this year.

According to Winfred, Benjamin failed to formally introduce himself to her parents, despite being married for five years.

"We lived together for almost five years. Since we got married, he has never met my parents. My parents began asking why he married me and still hasn't visited them. He was told to come and refused, saying he would think about it and come later," she explained.

Radio Jambo presenter Gidi
READ: Radio Jambo presenter Gidi celebrates impressive milestone at University of Texas

Winfred continued, revealing more about the challenges in their marriage, "He treated me with contempt, threatened my life, and physically abused me. My parents advised me to go and ask him to come back for me. He still hasn't come for me. When told to come, he refuses and says if I want to return, I should leave."

She further explained that she had taken one of their children with her when she left, leaving their younger child behind.

When Benjamin was contacted by Gidi for his perspective on the situation, he confirmed that Winfred was his wife and mentioned that they had been in communication recently.

Presenter Gidi
READ: Emotional moment as Gidi revisits where he used to live

However, when pressed further to clarify his actions and intentions, Benjamin became confrontational.

Gidi asked him for his side of the story and his stance on the situation. In response, Benjamin's tone shifted.

"Are you her father or my father because she brought this case to you? Do this, is everything fine at your home? There are things you interfere with, and you have no idea.

"Complete your home and leave me alone. That's my wife; leave her alone. Are you her father or mine? If you want her, take her. Stop bothering me," he lashed out.

Radio Jambo presenter Gidi
He continued to throw insults, prompting Gidi to disconnect the call due to the inappropriate language used.

Winfred expressed her love for Benjamin and her desire to reconcile with him to raise their children together.

However, she also suspected that Benjamin might be involved in another relationship, as she had previously encountered him with another woman in public

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
