Gidi's 'Patanisho' call ends abruptly as furious man accuses him of collusion with wife

Winfred Auma, a 23-year-old woman, reached out to Gidi seeking assistance in reconciling with her husband, Benjamin Omondi, 34, who she left in June of this year.

Gidi finds himself in trouble as he tries to reconcile a couple on air

According to Winfred, Benjamin failed to formally introduce himself to her parents, despite being married for five years.

"We lived together for almost five years. Since we got married, he has never met my parents. My parents began asking why he married me and still hasn't visited them. He was told to come and refused, saying he would think about it and come later," she explained.

Winfred continued, revealing more about the challenges in their marriage, "He treated me with contempt, threatened my life, and physically abused me. My parents advised me to go and ask him to come back for me. He still hasn't come for me. When told to come, he refuses and says if I want to return, I should leave."

She further explained that she had taken one of their children with her when she left, leaving their younger child behind.

Listener warns Gidi to stay away from his wife during 'Patanisho' show

When Benjamin was contacted by Gidi for his perspective on the situation, he confirmed that Winfred was his wife and mentioned that they had been in communication recently.

However, when pressed further to clarify his actions and intentions, Benjamin became confrontational.

Gidi asked him for his side of the story and his stance on the situation. In response, Benjamin's tone shifted.

"Are you her father or my father because she brought this case to you? Do this, is everything fine at your home? There are things you interfere with, and you have no idea.

"Complete your home and leave me alone. That's my wife; leave her alone. Are you her father or mine? If you want her, take her. Stop bothering me," he lashed out.

Gidi forced to disconnect a call on air after listener warnings

He continued to throw insults, prompting Gidi to disconnect the call due to the inappropriate language used.

Winfred expressed her love for Benjamin and her desire to reconcile with him to raise their children together.