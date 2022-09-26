RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Emotional moment as Gidi revisits where he used to live in Dandora

Masia Wambua

The radio host also made a promise to residents on the stalled Dandora Stadium

Gidid Gidi showing the washrooms he used when he lived in Dandora
Radio Jambo presenter Joseph Ogidi on Sunday visited Dandora Estate, a neighbourhood in Nairobi, sharing with his fans the difficult conditions he put up with earlier in his life.

He shared the moments on his social media platforms as he was followed around by crowds consisting of friends who still live in the area and listeners of his show who were delighted to see him.

Some of the fans and old friends could be heard asking for the whereabouts of his co-host, former Harambee Stars coach Ghost Mulee.

Gidi with friends when he visited Dandora
Ogidi gave a glimpse of the shared washrooms he once used in a rental property in Dandora Phase 4. He even went ahead and showed the room he lived in.

Gidi has long moved out of the neighborhood which is known for poor living conditions and high crime rates.

Gidi at the stalled Dandora stadium facility
During the impromptu visit, the famed presenter was shocked to find out that one of the residential properties he once lived in has since been turned into a primary school.

"This is the first apartment that I lived in when I came to Nairobi. Here is where I lived, it is a double room," he said as he moved around the premises showing the facilities.

While chatting with locals, the former musician and IT expert turned radio show host acknowledged the far they have come, crediting God for all he has grown to be today.

"Took a moment to visit my childhood neighborhood Dandora phase 4, emotional moments connecting with old friends and neighbors, tumetoka far," Gidi said.

Other than the visits to where he lived the 'Unbwogable' hitmaker also visited the stalled Dandora Stadium, promising to reach out to Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja to have it completed in a month.

Masia Wambua Masia Wambua Masia Wambua is a trained journalist with an interest in telling stories as well as digital content writing. He is a rights crusader, a man with an interest in society.
