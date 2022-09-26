Emotional moment as Gidi revisits where he used to live in Dandora

He shared the moments on his social media platforms as he was followed around by crowds consisting of friends who still live in the area and listeners of his show who were delighted to see him.

Some of the fans and old friends could be heard asking for the whereabouts of his co-host, former Harambee Stars coach Ghost Mulee.

Ogidi gave a glimpse of the shared washrooms he once used in a rental property in Dandora Phase 4. He even went ahead and showed the room he lived in.

Gidi has long moved out of the neighborhood which is known for poor living conditions and high crime rates.

During the impromptu visit, the famed presenter was shocked to find out that one of the residential properties he once lived in has since been turned into a primary school.

"This is the first apartment that I lived in when I came to Nairobi. Here is where I lived, it is a double room," he said as he moved around the premises showing the facilities.

While chatting with locals, the former musician and IT expert turned radio show host acknowledged the far they have come, crediting God for all he has grown to be today.

"Took a moment to visit my childhood neighborhood Dandora phase 4, emotional moments connecting with old friends and neighbors, tumetoka far," Gidi said.