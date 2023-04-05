Radio Jambo presenter Gidi celebrates impressive milestone at University of Texas

Joseph Ogidi Oyoo 'Gidi', the well-known presenter of the 'Gidi and Ghost Morning' show on Radio Jambo, has recently accomplished a significant milestone.
Radio Jambo presenter Joseph Ogidi Oyoo 'Gidi' has been on the airwaves for more than 10 years
He has become a certified data scientist, having completed his Masters in Data Science and Business Analytics at the McCombs School of Business at the University of Texas at Austin, USA.
The former singer expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the American academy for the training he received.
Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Gidi proudly shared his achievement by posting a picture of the certificate he received after completing the studies.
"Officially Certified Data Scientist, thank you McComb School of Business for the intensive training," Gidi wrote.
The certificate, dated last month, March, marked the completion of his course. His co-host, Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee, was among the first to congratulate him on his accomplishment.
Gidi's educational journey began at Aquinas High School, and he continued his studies at JKUAT and KCA universities.
Although he has now achieved a remarkable feat, Gidi's passion for learning continues. He recently embarked on his fourth attempt to learn French after failing in his previous three attempts.
He expressed his hope that this time he will finally succeed in learning the foreign language.
Gidi's fourth journey to learn French began after he posted a video of his daughter, Marie-Rose, trying to teach him the language about two months ago.
In a heartwarming video published in January, Marie-Rose was seen teaching her father French words. The little girl giggled at her father's accent as he tried to repeat the French words after her.
Many people who wished him well in France and Kenya volunteered to help him learn French.
Through the French Embassy and Alliance Francaise, Gidi was finally tracked down and offered a partnership program to learn French.
