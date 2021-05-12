Sonko's stepson gives NTV anchor a ride in his convertible Mercedes Benz

Osinya scored a B- in his KCSE and in congratulating him, Sonko wrote: “Even though as a family we were expecting an A from him, we thank God for his good grades that now guarantee him a place in one of the public universities where he can pursue the career of his dreams.”

Speaking during an interview with NTV's Fridah Mwaka, Osinya said that he put his best foot forward and was hopeful that he would secure a spot in the university.

“On my part I tried my best but the exam was not easy but I am happy to have completed that stage. I’m happy about my performance and I can now join university,” he spoke.

After the interview, the boy took news anchor Fridah Mwaka on a ride in his Mercedes SLK Convertible.

The vehicle was given as a gift to him by the former county boss during his 19th birthday.

Following a terror attack at the Joy in Jesus International Ministry church in Likoni, Mombasa in 2014, the former governor adopted Gift Osinya and his younger brother Satrine Osinya.