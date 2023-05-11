Susan Kaittany's lavish birthday marks epic finale of RHONairobi S1

As the finale episode airs today, fans eagerly anticipate the culmination of Susan's extravagant 40th birthday bash in the stunning coastal town of Malindi, while the housewives themselves forge deeper connections.

From its premiere in February 2023, "The Real Housewives of Nairobi" captivated audiences and shattered streaming records on Showmax in Kenya.

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

With the most first-day views for any title on the platform, the show has consistently dominated the charts and become a trending topic on Twitter with each weekly release.

Throughout the season, the six Nairobi housewives have revealed their true colors, living up to the promises they made at the beginning.

Minne Kariuki, the 'Queen of Shade', has delivered biting remarks and sassy comebacks, adding a deliciously dramatic flair.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Susan Kaittany, the epitome of poshness, has not only stunned us with her avant-garde hairstyles and fashion choices but also made a grand entrance wherever she goes.

Sonal Maherali has shown that being soft-spoken is not a weakness but rather a strength, displaying grace and elegance in every situation.

Vera Sidika, despite her pregnancy, continues to defy expectations, proving that motherhood doesn't slow her down.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Lisa Christoffersen has embraced her love for adventure, taking viewers along on thrilling journeys while Dr. Catherine Masitsa has stayed focused on her family, money, and business, minimizing her involvement in the drama that often unfolds.

The series has had its fair share of explosive moments, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats.

One notable clash occurred between Vera Sidika and Dr. Maria, resulting in the latter's departure from the show in episode three. The season also had its emotional moments, such as Minne revealing her heartbreaking miscarriage and finding solace in the unwavering support of her mother.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Sonal's mental health journey exposed vulnerable moments, allowing viewers to empathize with her personal struggles. And with Vera, we were treated to glimpses of the beauty in her family life, including a spectacular gender reveal party that added a touch of joy amidst the chaos.

As it wraps up its season one, fans are left craving more of the captivating stories, extravagant lifestyles, and intricate dynamics that have kept them hooked week after week.

The show has not only entertained but also offered a window into the lives of these strong, independent women, showcasing their triumphs and challenges, their highs and lows.

Pulse Live Kenya