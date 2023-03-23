ADVERTISEMENT
'Go Pato' singer announces tour in 5 major Kenyan towns

Amos Robi

Pato Banton has previously expressed interest to perform in Kenya

Pato Banton
Pato Banton

Popular British Reggae artist Pato Banton, is scheduled to embark on a weeklong tour of various cities in Kenya in June of this year.

The Grammy-nominated artist, famous for his hit song 'Go Pato' made the announcement on his Facebook page, revealing that he will be performing at several shows during his visit.

Banton shared that he will first make a stop in Burundi for two days from June 20th to June 22nd, before flying to Nairobi the next day. He will perform in Nairobi on June 24th, then head to the coastal city of Mombasa, for a show at Diani beach on June 26th.

The artist will then return to Nairobi the following day for another concert at the Nairobi Community Outreach on June 28th. Afterwards, he will perform in Nakuru on June 29th, Eldoret on June 30th, and Kisumu on July 1st, before returning to Nairobi on July 2nd, and flying out of the country for France the following day.

Pato Banton
Pato Banton Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Jamaican reggae legend burns up platinum disc sent to him by DJ Khaled

The Reggae legend's decision to tour Kenya was inspired by his desire to perform in Africa again. In December 2022, he took to social media to express his wish to stage a concert in Kenya. Upon hearing of his upcoming tour, Kenyans expressed excitement in the comments section.

Pato Banton’s music career spans over three decades, with numerous hit singles and collaborations with renowned musicians. He was previously nominated for the prestigious Grammy award for his album 'Life Is a Miracle' in 2001.

Other singles by Pato Banton include 'Legalize it', 'Baby come back' and 'Don't sniff coke'.

READ: Reggae artiste Jah Cure sentenced to 6 years in prison for stabbing promoter

Fans and music enthusiasts eagerly await the tour to kick off and experience the magic of Pato Banton’s performances.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
