Media Personality Grace Msalame has penned down a message of appreciation to KFCB Boss Ezekiel Mutua after he lauded her show #UnscriptedWithGrace that airs on NTV.

In her post, Ms Msalame mentioned that she can’t take the positive feedback for granted, as it will go a long way in shaping her show for the better. She also thanked Mutua for watching and endorsing her show.

“All Glory to God🙌🏾. So grateful & humbled by this positive feedback🙏🏾. Hearing your stories is an honour & a privilege🙏🏾so they must be handled accordingly.

I don’t take any of this for granted... My platforms, your viewership, your support! It’s always my prayer that with any encounter my content is of service to you one way or another however small or big🙏🏾 Shukran @_ezekielmutua truly appreciate the vote of confidence & thank you for watching🙏🏾” reads Grace Msalame’s post.

Unscripted by Grace is a Lifestyle show that was launched in 2019.

Kudos

On March 27, 2021, Mutua took to his officially Twitter handle to laud Grace Msalame, describing her #UnscriptedWithGrace show as an epitome true journalism.

“Grace Msalame's #UnscriptedWithGrace on NTV epitomises true journalism where real people and real issues are the centre of focus - not theatrics, not the presenter, but the people. Guests are treated with respect, grace and empathy, and the show host is professional to the core!"

"Young TV show hosts, especially women, need to emulate this. Journalism is about the people and issues. News sources or guests should be treated with respect, empathy and utmost professionalism. Kudos Grace!” wrote Ezekiel Mutua.

At the same time, Mutua criticized Media Houses that have dropped professional ethics by employing unqualified people run their stations.

“It's unfortunate that most media houses have disregarded professional ethics by employing unqualified people to promote indecency and irresponsible behaviour. It's time for us to redefine who a journalist is and the qualifications for working on radio stations” noted Mutua.

