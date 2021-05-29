Hamo’s sweet message to Jemutai as she turns 30

Stella Bunei Koitie popularly known as Jemutai the comedian is today celebrating her 30th birthday and Hamo did not waste time in sending out his message.

“Help me wish this amazing mother the funniest person I've ever had the luck to share life with and all round supper woman a happy birthday. Welcome to the third floor ntakuonyesha watu huka wapi 😂😂😂 #TheHangOut,”

The two have recently been embroiled in a nasty case of child neglect by Hamo.

In an expose done on Edgar Obare’s platform, Jemutai narrated that she got her first child with Hamo back in 2016 and their second born daughter in October 2019.

Jemutai’s relationship with Hamo came to the limelight, after she asked Edgar Obare to help her sell her Facebook Account that has over 850K followers, in order to be able to provide for her kids and pay rent.

Hamo’s Apology