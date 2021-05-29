Churchill Show comedian and Former Hot 96 presenter Professor Hamo is still making headlines after gushing over baby mama and fellow comedian, Jemutai.
Hamo’s sweet message to Jemutai as she turns 30
She’s the funniest person I’ve ever had the luck to share life with- Hamo
Stella Bunei Koitie popularly known as Jemutai the comedian is today celebrating her 30th birthday and Hamo did not waste time in sending out his message.
“Help me wish this amazing mother the funniest person I've ever had the luck to share life with and all round supper woman a happy birthday. Welcome to the third floor ntakuonyesha watu huka wapi 😂😂😂 #TheHangOut,”
The two have recently been embroiled in a nasty case of child neglect by Hamo.
In an expose done on Edgar Obare’s platform, Jemutai narrated that she got her first child with Hamo back in 2016 and their second born daughter in October 2019.
Jemutai’s relationship with Hamo came to the limelight, after she asked Edgar Obare to help her sell her Facebook Account that has over 850K followers, in order to be able to provide for her kids and pay rent.
Hamo’s Apology
On May 18, Hamo issued a public apology over the drama and embarrassment the scandal had caused to his wife Zippy, children and former colleagues at Hot 96 FM.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke